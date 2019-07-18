Terpenes: Eybna Technologies Unlock the Medicinal Wonders of Cannabis

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers of cannabis products are fast discovering what scientists in-the-know have understood for some time. Terpenes, the compounds in cannabis that account for its wide variety of smells and tastes have an even more important role, unlocking the true medicinal qualities of the plant.

There are over 10,000 known terpenes found in flowers, plants and fruits, some of which interact with human and animal endocannabinoid systems and can influence neurotransmitters in the brain.

Think Linalool , a terpene found in lavender which has a calming effect when inhaled, and, Limonene, the terpene found in citrus, which is associated with mood-elevation. The terpene Beta-Caryophyllene , found in basil, black pepper has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, pain-relieving and anti-anxiety benefits. All these terpenes, and many more, are found in cannabis.

"The only way traditional medicine will fully adopt cannabis is if we understand the plant inside and out and know the specific materials' effects on the human body," noted co-founder of Eybna Technologies , Nadav Eyal. "This medical understanding and acceptance will quickly make its way to mainstream consumers who will be able to purchase effective products to fit their individual needs."

"Cannabis use is generally the first-time people are introduced to consuming terpenes in large amounts via inhalation" Eyal says. Studying its effects opens new opportunities for scientific discoveries impacting all botanical medicine including cannabis, the botanical that has, only in the past few years, developed into an international industry worth billions.

It is little known that the extraction method for producing cannabis oil, which is used to infuse many of today's cannabis products including vape pens, edibles, and topicals, strip out the terpenes. Product manufacturers need to bring the terpenes back for the unique and varied smells and tastes that consumers of cannabis expect and more importantly, for the therapeutic effects of these products.

Eybna, the world's leading company researching terpene properties and producing advanced terpene products for sale is in the forefront of this exploding cannabis industry. Based in Israel, with offices in Los Angeles, Eybna is supplying terpenes to businesses throughout the United States and Europe.

While terpenes represent only 1-3% of the net weight of the cannabis plant they punch above their weight in value.

THC and CBD are now becoming commodities while terpenes can be understood as the brains that unleash the true power of the cannabis plant. As cannabis increases its market share, so too will terpenes.

Not content to just sell, Eybna scientists are conducting the world's most advanced terpene research in Israel, the capital of cannabis R&D, a country where progressive laws toward medical cannabis research have transformed it into a haven for innovation.

Eybna's vision is to use its discoveries to improve the medicinal benefits of cannabis for a range of indications, many of which the industry has not even contemplated.

Even with progressively advanced techniques to design drugs in the lab, synthetic forms of cannabis-based pharmaceuticals such as Merinol and Syndros have not been effective in alleviating symptoms or helping patients recover from a host of ailments. These man-made drugs lack the natural intelligence that terpenes add to other cannabis compounds and they simply cannot be reproduced. No one has yet to imitate the complexity, or "Entourage Effect" of terpenes and over 1,000 different compounds found in the whole cannabis plant.

Eybna is currently collaborating with some of Israel's leading scientific institutions including The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Bar Ilan University and CannaSoul Analytics, headed by Dr. David Meiri, where they are currently analyzing, mapping and cataloguing hundreds of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Eybna's focus on terpenes will be a medical and industry game changer.

"We understand that even now, many people, including doctors, still see cannabis as a product for use just to get high and not for its medicinal capabilities," says Nadav Eyal. "Changing this stigma requires new scientific understandings," he says.

For Eybna this means going beyond the basic cannabinoids and "getting into the micro resolutions of the plant – understanding the different compounds composing it and the medicinal qualities that are related to each one of them."

Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature.

Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.

