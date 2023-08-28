TERPS Cannabis Celebrates Two Year Anniversary With a New Team, Enhanced Atmosphere, and Product Selection with TERPS 2.0 Event on September 2!

News provided by

Terps Cannabis

28 Aug, 2023, 10:13 ET

WELLFLEET, Mass., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TERPS Cannabis, the go-to cannabis destination in Wellfleet, is thrilled to announce an exciting event on September 2, 2023, dedicated to introducing the community to its revamped store experience. With a fresh, dynamic team of cannabis enthusiasts at the helm, TERPS is ready to elevate the cannabis shopping experience for all its valued customers. The event promises to be an immersive celebration of cannabis culture, featuring a blend of delectable food, live reggae music, unbeatable product prices, vendor pop-ups, and a local artist showcase, all aimed at creating an inviting and welcoming atmosphere.

Continue Reading
TERPS 2.0 Event: Wellfleet, MA
TERPS 2.0 Event: Wellfleet, MA

In partnership with Massachusetts Alternative Care, TERPS Cannabis is thrilled to showcase the best product prices in Wellfleet throughout the event. Dancing Spoons Food Truck, renowned for their culinary delights and local feel, will set up in the TERPS Cannabis parking lot. As the sun sets, TERPS Cannabis will groove to the rhythm of live reggae music by Michael Gabriel.

TERPS Cannabis will also host a diverse range of vendor pop-ups, showcasing a variety of cannabis-related brands and merchandise. Local artists will have their masterpieces on display, infusing the event with a touch of local artistic flair and showcasing the vibrant creativity of Wellfleet's cannabis community.

"We couldn't be more excited about the changes we've made to our dispensary and the new exceptional team that makes it all possible. Our goal is to be the ultimate cannabis destination, providing a warm and welcoming space for everyone," said TERPS Cannabis Retail Director, Jessica Matheson. "This event is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and introducing new ones to a new experience."

This event is a celebration of our community, and cannabis culture, reflecting the heart and soul of Wellfleet. Whether you're an enthusiast, a music lover, an art lover, or simply looking for a good time, mark your calendars and join us this Labor day Weekend! TERPS Cannabis welcomes all.

For more information about the event and TERPS offerings, please visit www.terps.com or visit in store at 2939 Rte 6 Wellfleet, MA.

September 2nd, All Day Event

Dancing Spoons Food Truck: 3PM - 6PM

Live Reggae Performance: 4PM - 6PM

CONTACT:
Sydney Adams
[email protected]

SOURCE Terps Cannabis

