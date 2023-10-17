TERRA BREAKS GROUND ON THE WELL BAY HARBOR ISLANDS

News provided by

Terra

17 Oct, 2023, 08:45 ET

The World's First Branded Condo and Office Project by THE WELL Supports the Ultimate Holistic, 360-degree Wellness Lifestyle

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra, one of Miami's deepest-rooted real estate developers and Internationally-acclaimed wellness brand, THE WELL announce the groundbreaking of THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands, located at 1100 Kane Concourse. The project, already 50% sold, is an eight-story luxury building with 54 residences, 22,000 square feet of amenities, a fitness and wellness center, and a signature food and beverage establishment. The project also includes a 102,000-square-feet of office space across four floors, a lobby, and rooftop. This is the first condo and office project for THE WELL brand, designed to support the ultimate holistic, 360-degree wellness lifestyle.

The groundbreaking event took place on October 9, 2023 with notable attendees such as Terra CEO David Martin, and Chief Creative Officer of THE WELL, Kane Sarhan, along with Bay Harbor Islands city officials. The groundbreaking of THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands signals a significant celebration for Terra and THE WELL in realizing their shared vision of integrating wellness into luxury living and an office environment, and their commitment to pioneering the very first urban wellness community of its kind. Construction is estimated for completion in Q2 of 2025.

Entirely outfitted by THE WELL, with interiors by Meyer Davis and architecture by Arquitectonica, this project integrates wellness into all aspects of everyday living. "We're thrilled to commence construction on THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands and deliver an exceptional landmark development for the Bay Harbor Islands community," said David Martin, CEO of Terra. "THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands will meet growing demand for luxury living and boutique commercial space as more residents and companies gravitate to South Florida. Terra has a long track-record of enhancing communities across South Florida, and we're delighted to do the same for the village of Bay Harbor Islands."

Bay Harbor Islands is one of the most coveted residential neighborhoods known for its small-town community vibe, luxury shopping, and beautiful waterfront views. It also boasts a reputation for excellent public schools.

Restorative Residences
THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands will feature condominiums between 924 to 3,291 square feet. These residences, drawing inspiration from Miami's natural beauty, will include thoughtful and luxurious features like open, light-filled layouts, therapeutic soaking tubs, red light therapy panels, aromatherapy diffusers, and advanced kitchen amenities, built-in air purification system. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling sales with prices starting at $2.3 million.

State-of-the-Art Wellness & Fitness Center
THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands' state-of-the-art wellness and fitness center will offer a range of thermal experiences to rewind, reset and recharge including Miami's first caldarium, Saunarium, and Halotherapy Steam Room. It will also provide treatments based on Eastern healing and cutting-edge science. The Fitness Movement Space and Mindful Movement Studio will also offer a robust calendar of both intensive and meditative sessions.

The Offices
Spanning 102,000 square feet, The Offices at THE WELL will allow tenants to individually design their space and help prioritize employees' physical and mental well-being. Features include a reimagined lobby with a programmed social space, outdoor work environments with gardens, meeting spaces and an office valet. Blanca Commercial Real Estate leads the office leasing efforts.

About THE WELL
THE WELL is your one-stop shop for wellness. THE WELL currently has four locations across the globe, including its original flagship in New York City and three additional locations in partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection.

For more information: visit the-well.com or follow us on Instagram @thewell.

About Terra 
Terra is a Miami-based real estate development and investment company that creates communities, enhances neighborhoods and connects people. Led by David Martin, Terra was founded in 2001 and is involved in all facets of residential and commercial development, including realty, mortgage, marketing and construction.

Learn more at www.terragroup.com.

About Meyer Davis
Meyer Davis is a multi-disciplinary design studio founded by Will Meyer and Gray Davis. The award-winning firm has established itself at the forefront of design for creating standout destinations, distinct residences, as well as retail and work spaces throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Please visit www.meyerdavis.com.

SOURCE Terra

Also from this source

Creative Marketing Agency Thunderfoot Announces Rebrand to Terra as Next Step in Global Expansion

Creative Marketing Agency Thunderfoot Announces Rebrand to Terra as Next Step in Global Expansion

Thunderfoot, an award-winning global marketing and creative agency with dual headquarters in New York City and Bilbao, Spain, today announced its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.