Terra Continues Rapid Expansion into Major Global Markets

United States, Canada, Chile, Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia Are Just a Few of the Countries Now Selling Terra's Plant-Based Diapers and Wipes

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra , creators of Premium Performance diapers, training pants and 100% bamboo wipes, today announced a significant update to its international distribution efforts. In less than one year, Terra has launched into the following markets:

North America

Terra Diapers and Wipes

United States

Canada

South America

Chile

GCC Countries

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

APAC

Japan

Australia

Terra diapers and wipes can be found in many U.S. retailers and all across Canada, most notably Babies R Us and London Drugs. Canadian consumers and retailers are very ahead of the curve in terms of eco-mindedness and have historically been early adopters of new products in the category.

The brand has also found early acceptance with major retailers in Chile, including Jumbo and Tottus supermarket chains, as well as Salcobrand Pharmacies - in addition to strong sales online through terragentle.cl.

Terra launched in Japan in June with a presence in major department stores, as well as online and with Amazon Japan. Japan is very famous for making high-quality diapers in-country; Terra is the first imported diaper to launch in Japan.

In addition, Terra is successfully self-distributing the brand in New Zealand and India and recently launched in Australia.

"We are very proud of the rapid growth and early adoption that we've seen with the Terra brand," said Ben Liu, Managing Director. "We are excited to offer Terra's plant-based diapers and wipes globally and are quickly becoming known as the go-to for eco-minded parents."

Terra's Premium Performance diapers are made from 85% plant-based materials and boast 360-degree absorbency, instant dryness, and 12+ hours of protection against wetness. In addition, Terra plant-based diapers are rated Excellent by DermaTest, help prevent diaper rash, feature skin-loving natural fibers, and have a non-toxic wetness indicator, so no chemicals are used to detect wetness. They contain 0% chlorine, fragrance, latex, parabens, phthalates, and bleach and use food-safe ink on product and the recyclable paper packaging. Terra's eco-friendly wipes are made from 100% biodegradable FSC-certified bamboo fiber (not bamboo viscose) and 99.5+% pure New Zealand water. They contain 0% plastic, chemicals, fragrance, or optical brighteners and are made from a textured, cross-woven fabric for extra durability. Terra Baby Wipes have been rated 'excellent' for all skin types by Dermatest.

For more information on Terra or to distribute the brand in your region, please visit www.terragentle.com or email Christie Mazzeo, International Sales Director at [email protected] .

About Terra:

Proudly headquartered in beautiful, clean and green New Zealand, Terra combines the best of natural ingredients and technology - plus good old Kiwi innovation - to create quality products that are gentle on families and on the environment. Terra's award-winning products have been recognized by Forbes, The Bump, Parents, and more for their eco materials, exceptional performance and easy subscription-based model. For more information on Terra, please visit www.terragentle.com .

Media Contact:

Samantha Breen

Opportunity PR (for Terra)

[email protected]

+1 949.290.2834

SOURCE Terra