Terra Contracting Restores Fremont Street Experience Concrete Surfaces With an Innovative System

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Contracting, through its Las Vegas distributor, JES Supply, recently demonstrated innovation by creating a unique system used to repair and beautify Las Vegas' famed Fremont Street Experience in the first phase of a $35 million renovation.

Since its creation in the mid-90s, the Fremont Street Experience has attracted millions of visitors from across the globe, welcoming coveted foot traffic through the area. Over time, the Fremont Street Experience lost its luster as the original epoxy concrete overlay had deteriorated, leading management to seek contractors and products to repair and revitalize the outdoor mall. Following a competitive RFP process against seven other companies, Terra Contracting won the bid by combining multiple specialty products, including a polymer-based foundation, producing a surface that stands up to intense foot traffic and UV damage from a blistering Las Vegas sun, as well as actually increasing the surface friction required under ADA standards.

Visitors were able to witness the transformation section by section while the Fremont Street Experience remained open 24/7, allowing the hospitality industry and adjoining businesses to serve guests with minimal interruption.

"The Fremont Street Experience is iconic, and it was vital that we accomplish these renovations, not only with the care and craftsmanship Terra Contracting is known for, but with the notion that we needed to allow as much access to the public as possible," said Ed McSwain, Terra Contracting founder and CEO. "Having to shut down the Fremont Street Experience would have detrimentally impacted Downtown Las Vegas businesses, and I'm proud of our team for getting the work done, while allowing life on Fremont Street to continue as uninterrupted as possible."

"…Terra handled all of these logistics brilliantly. They accommodated every request professionally and coordinated the details flawlessly," wrote Patrick Hughes, CEO and president of Fremont Street Experience in a letter of recommendation.

Conversion of the iconic Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas to a pedestrian attraction began in 1994 and was completed in 1995. The original transformation involved replacing streetscape and asphalt with landscaping and patterned, epoxy-covered concrete, forming winding paths that encourage visitors to stroll through this unique outdoor venue. Live performances, casinos, hotels, clubs, a zip line, retail spaces, restaurants, and a colorful overhead canopy synced with music brought throngs of tourists. In fact, it is estimated that over 25 million guests walk, run, dance, and wheel on the surface of the Fremont Street Experience each year. The system recently placed by Terra Contracting was developed to handle the stress inherent in outdoor spaces.

The unique system created by Terra Contracting adds to the aesthetics of any public surface and serves as an example of a cost-savings solution to aging, weathered concrete. For more information, visit terracontracting.com.

ABOUT TERRA CONTRACTING

Terra Contracting was incorporated in 1994 as a full-service land development GC, self-performing grading, paving, underground utilities, site concrete, structural concrete repair/overlays, geotechnical drilling, helical piers, fabric structures, and above-ground boardwalks. For more information, visit terracontracting.com.

Contact: April Kemp

CIM Marketing Partners

AKemp@cimmp.com

Phone: 702.944.2464 x108

Related Files

Terra - Fremont Street Release 11.19.19.pdf

Related Images

logo.png

Logo

terra-contracting-fremont-street.jpeg

Terra Contracting | Fremont Street Resurfacing in Progress

Related Links

https://jessupply.com

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/369455296

SOURCE Terra Contracting

Related Links

https://terracontracting.com

