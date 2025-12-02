Terra Dotta ISSS Next Gen Platform Wins Platinum in 2025 Campus Technology Product of the Year Awards

Leading International Education Technology Provider Recognized for Empowering Higher Education Institutions with Modern and Intuitive Global Engagement Solution

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Dotta, a leading global engagement education technology provider, today announced its ISSS Next Gen Platform has been awarded a Platinum Campus Technology Product of the Year Award in the Global Engagement, International Education and/or Study Abroad Solutions category.

Terra Dotta's ISSS Next Gen modernizes and simplifies the management of international student and scholar services, integrating comprehensive visa lifecycle support, automated compliance workflows and real-time SEVIS monitoring within an intuitive interface. This user-focused platform empowers institutions to improve their operations, reduce administrative burdens and provide superior support to international students and scholars.

"Earning this award is a tremendous honor for our team as it reinforces what institutions are telling us every day — ISSS Next Gen delivers the modern, mission-aligned technology they need to navigate shifting regulations and better support students," said Ben Psillas, CEO of Terra Dotta. "As higher education continues to evolve and international student enrollments face scrutiny, we're committed to delivering solutions that empower SIOs and other ISSS professionals to do their most impactful work."

With full visa lifecycle support, ISSS Next Gen unifies case management for F-1, J-1, OPT, STEM, H-1B, and PERM visa types driving improvements in operational efficiency, compliance accuracy and staff satisfaction. Early adopters report a 50% reduction in processing time for routine tasks like arrival registrations. For the first time, institutions can manage student and scholar services alongside employment-based workflows in a single system, and real-time compliance monitoring helps international student and scholar offices navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

The annual Campus Technology Product of the Year Awards program recognizes the most innovative products and services making a significant impact on the evolution of higher education technology.

"2025's Product Award winners exemplify innovation and excellence in education technology," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. "We're proud to honor the solutions that are transforming teaching, learning and administration and making a lasting impact across the education community."

About Terra Dotta

Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at www.terradotta.com.

SOURCE Terra Dotta