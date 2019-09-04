TERRA Expands "Done with IT" Mail-In Electronics Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics Recycling (IER) has joined TERRA to provide electronics recycling options for residents of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

By joining TERRA and its mail-in recycling program Done with IT, IER will help drive awareness about the environmental and health effects of electronic waste (e-Waste) and allow consumers to sustainably recycle their used electronics while providing secure data destruction services to more than 13.4 million residents in 140 counties from their certified recycling facility located in Weirton, WV.

"Only certified recyclers with either an R2 or e-Stewards certification like IER can be trusted to securely and sustainably process used electronics," said Steven Napoli, Founder of TERRA. "They adhere to rigorous standards and make continuous investments in best-practices to mitigate the dangers to human health and the environment associated with the improper disposal of e-Waste."

According the EPA, e-Waste is the fastest growing solid waste stream. It is comprised of discarded electrical or electronic devices, including used electronics, destined for reuse, resale, salvage, recycling or disposal. While e-Waste represents just 2% of America's trash, it accounts for 70% of the toxins entering the waste stream, and when improperly disposed of, releases toxic compounds contaminating the air, soil, and water.

"Providing easy and affordable access to electronics recycling was an opportunity we were eager to support," said Dick Weaver, CEO of IER. "We are excited to help TERRA build its nationwide network of certified recyclers to provide these same services to businesses and consumer coast-to-coast."

With the addition of IER, Done with IT now serves more than 20.4 million residents of Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

"We expect Done with IT will continue to grow to serve a population of more than 100 million by the end of the year," Napoli added.

TERRA is an organization providing simple, effective solutions to maximize the reuse of used electronics, mitigate the hazards to human health and the environment caused by the improper disposal and recycling of e-Waste and create a community dedicated to meeting the e-Waste challenge together.

Infinite Electronics Recycling, LLC is a complete recycler of electronics for commercial, institutional, and individual needs. Infinite is committed to minimizing environmental impacts, managing health & safety risks and complete & effective data destruction associated with electronic device recycling.

CONTACT: Steven Napoli, 615-873-0370, snapoli@jointerra.org

SOURCE TERRA

Related Links

https://www.jointerra.org

