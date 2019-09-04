Terra-Gen Closes Financing for its 400 MW High Prairie Wind Power Facility in Missouri

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent renewable energy provider Terra-Gen has closed construction financing on its 400-megawatt (MW) High Prairie Wind Power Facility. The $650 million financing resulted from the attractive development attributes of the project, its Build Transfer Agreement with Ameren Missouri and Terra-Gen's strong banking relationships.

"This financing will allow us to complete the on-going construction of the facility and help Ameren Missouri to meet its goal of delivering more renewable energy to its customers," said Jim Pagano, Terra-Gen's Chief Executive Officer.

The wind facility, located in Schuyler and Adair Counties in northeastern Missouri, is under construction and is expected to be completed by late Q3 2020. Once completed, the facility will be transferred to Ameren Missouri under a Build Transfer Agreement executed in April 2018. The High Prairie Wind Power Facility will generate enough power annually for approximately 125,000 homes. The project will provide significant economic benefits to the local counties, school districts and landowners, including jobs throughout the construction and operation of the project.

MUFG Bank, Ltd. led the bank group for the construction financing which also included Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Citibank, N.A., ING Capital LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

About Terra-Gen

Terra-Gen, LLC is a leading U.S. developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects in North America. Terra-Gen owns approximately 1,180 MWs of wind, geothermal and solar generating capacity in operation across 33 renewable power facilities throughout the United States. Terra-Gen was formed in 2007 and is wholly owned by Energy Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.terra-gen.com.

Media Contacts

Jeff Cast

Office: 646-829-3909

jcast@terra-gen.com

Glenn Smith

Office: 215-205-6872

gsmith@terra-gen.com

SOURCE Terra-Gen

Related Links

https://www.terra-gen.com

