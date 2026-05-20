Terra-Gen Lockhart III Solar Project Reaches Commercial Operations

The 125-MW facility will produce enough renewable electricity to power approximately 62,500 homes and businesses annually.

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra-Gen, one of the largest independent, integrated renewable energy producers in the United States, jointly owned by Masdar and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, announced today that the Lockhart III solar project in San Bernardino County, California, has reached commercial operations.

LH III COD

"The expansion of the Lockhart project underscores Terra-Gen's commitment to continue developing clean, reliable energy resources critical to meeting the growing demand in California and nationwide," said John O'Connor, chief executive officer for Terra-Gen. "We are proud to bring more resources online that can help relieve strain and improve reliability across the electric grid to keep lights on at homes, and businesses and manufacturing running."

The 125-megawatt (MW) project utilizes the existing gen-tie line connecting to Southern California Edison's Kramer Junction Substation and will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 62,500 homes and businesses annually. Capacity is contracted under long-term agreements with corporate buyers and California load serving entities.

Construction of the Lockhart III project created more than 370 jobs at peak activity and collectively completed approximately 260,000 hours worked with no lost-time incidents.

Terra-Gen is also building a fourth phase of the Lockhart solar project at the site. It is expected to begin commercial operations in the third quarter of 2026 and add an additional 80 MW of capacity to the energy complex.

About Terra-Gen

Terra-Gen, LLC is a leading U.S. developer, owner and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects in North America. Terra-Gen's gross operating portfolio comprises 4.2 GW of wind, solar and battery storage projects, including 5.6 GWh of energy storage facilities across 33 renewable power sites throughout the U.S., predominantly in California and Texas. Terra-Gen is owned by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar ("Masdar"), the United Arab Emirates' clean energy powerhouse, and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, a leading global investment manager with US$24.5 billion in direct infrastructure assets. For more information, visit www.terra-gen.com.

Terra-Gen media contact: Paty Mitchell, [email protected]

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities and transportation / logistics sectors in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on ESG and proactive asset management.

Igneo manages US$24.5 billion worth of assets as of 31 March 2026 on behalf of more than 200 investors around the world.

For more information, visit igneoip.com.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide.

With over 20 years' experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totaling over 65 gigawatts (GW) across six continents, including the world's fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and https://x.com/Masdar.

SOURCE Terra-Gen Operating Company, LLC