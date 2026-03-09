Terra Hosting Expands to Indiana, Repurposing Former Military Base for Crypto Mining and Data Center Operations

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some things are worth doing right, even when right means doing it the hard way.

For Terra Hosting, the move to Indiana wasn't just a change of address. It was a deliberate decision to plant roots somewhere we could actually build something lasting. No more renting space in someone else's building or working around someone else's infrastructure limitations. We came here to invest and create something from the ground up. Indiana gave us that opportunity, and we jumped on it with both feet.

A New Home With a Remarkable History

The site we've chosen isn't your typical data center location. We're repurposing a former U.S. military base, a piece of American history that served this country for decades and now gets a second life as one of the most capable crypto mining and data center compute facilities in the region.

There's something genuinely exciting about that. These structures were built to last. They were engineered for serious, mission-critical operations and that DNA carries over. The bones of this facility are exactly what you want when you're running 24/7 mining operations and high-availability compute infrastructure. Solid. Secure. Purpose-built for demanding workloads.

Terra Hosting isn't just moving into Indiana. We're investing in it.

What We're Building Here

The vision for the Indiana facility goes well beyond what the company was doing in Kansas and Wyoming. This isn't just an expansion, it's a complete reinvention.

On the mining side, Terra Hosting is already operational with over 1,600 ASIC machines running at full capacity, and that number is going up. The dedicated power infrastructure built out at the new site delivers the kind of stability and efficiency that's hard to achieve in a rented facility. Hosting rates start as low as $0.0825 per kWh with a 97% SLA. That's not a teaser rate but the real, sustainable number that comes from owning your own operation.

But crypto mining is only part of the story. The compute side of this facility is equally significant. As demand for AI infrastructure, high-performance computing, and enterprise data services continues to grow, having a large-footprint, power-dense facility in the Midwest positions Terra Hosting to serve that market in a serious way. The military heritage of this site means the space and structural capacity to scale in ways most facilities simply can't match.

Why Indiana

Terra Hosting evaluated many options before selecting Indiana. What kept bringing the team back was a combination of factors that are hard to find together in one place: favorable energy costs, a central location, a business environment open to new industry, and a community that takes economic investment seriously.

Indiana has a long history of welcoming manufacturing, logistics, and industrial operations. What Terra Hosting is building fits squarely into that tradition, just with considerably more hashrate involved.

The company is also committed to the community it's joining. Repurposing a former military installation means taking on a site with real local significance. The goal is not to extract value and leave, but to build jobs, contribute to the local economy, and operate as a long-term partner in the region.

The Road That Got Us Here

Getting to this point wasn't simple. The team loaded over 1,200 ASIC miners from previous locations in Kansas and Wyoming, cleaned and prepped every single machine, and made the drive to Indiana themselves with all the equipment in tow and ready to build something new.

Watching the facility come to life, seeing the machines come back online one by one, and knowing that everything around them was built exactly the right way. That's what this move was about.

What's Next

Terra Hosting is just getting started in Indiana. Capacity is expanding, compute infrastructure is coming online, and the company will be sharing more about the facility and operations in the months ahead.

Those interested in hosting services or learning more about the Indiana facility are encouraged to visit TerraHosting.io or reach out directly to schedule a call.

About Terra Hosting Terra Hosting is a U.S.-based premium ASIC miner hosting company operating out of its owner-built facility in Indiana. The company offers straightforward pricing, dedicated power infrastructure, and custom portal access for clients managing large-scale mining operations. For more information, visit TerraHosting.io.

