Terra Ingredients Announces Partnership with IYA Foods with Initial Launch of Fonio Flour

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Ingredients , supplier of organic and non-GMO ingredients, today announced a partnership with IYA Foods , a Chicagoland food business known for its exceptional taste through the use of authentic, African-inspired flavors.

IYA Foods Fonio Flour made with Terra Ingredients

IYA Foods has launched a new rice flour alternative, fonio flour, made with 100% Terra provided fonio from West Africa. Fonio flour is a plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO flour substitute with a higher nutritional value. Being the smallest seed of all millet species, fonio is an incredibly versatile ancient grain that has been cultivated and consumed for centuries in West Africa.

Terra Ingredients, the only company able to supply fonio at a significant volume and scale, is excited to partner with brands like IYA Foods to take the supergrain mainstream. "At Terra Ingredients, we seek to partner up with dynamic, well-run food companies to introduce fonio to US households while still valuing the origins of the grain and promoting sustainable agriculture," says Malick Diedhiou who manages Terra's brand partnerships. "IYA Foods shares these objectives and works tirelessly to provide innovative, high-quality products to their customers."

According to Toyin Kolawole, CEO and founder of IYA Foods, the brand started as a labor of love to provide exciting new ways for her family to eat healthy and facilitate positive experiences about different cultures. "I tapped into my African heritage to find foods that provide great tasting nourishment to individuals looking for healthier options. Given Terra's unmatched dedication to retaining the nutritional integrity of their ingredients, we are thrilled to partner and offer fonio to American consumers."

The partnership between IYA Foods and Terra Ingredients will ultimately include the launch of multiple co-branded products. Currently working together to incorporate fonio into all of IYA Food's standard flours and baking mixes, the duo anticipates reinventing traditional household staples in a familiar and instinctive fashion.

"We look forward to working with IYA Foods on making fonio more widely accessible to health-conscious consumers across the US. Terra and IYA share a common goal of creating positive social impact through tasty and nutritious food," said Diedhiou.

Their fonio flour can be purchased online at Amazon and additional IYA Foods' products can be purchased at Walmart and Mariano's. To learn more about Terra Ingredients and IYA Foods, you can visit their websites at www.terraingredients.com and www.iyafoods.com or follow IYA Foods on Instagram @IYAFoods.

About Terra Ingredients:

Terra Ingredients is a tireless innovator working to cultivate a better organic food system. They are committed to protecting the safety and security of food and feed ingredients for our partners around the world. Through their strategic partnership with Stone Mill — an industry leader in purifying raw agricultural commodities for the finest food-grade products — Terra has made a huge leap forward in realizing a more seamless supply chain. Their combined services of processing, sourcing, and merchandising give customers the convenience and confidence of a wholly-integrated, farm-to-FSMA ingredient provider.

About IYA Foods:

IYA Foods is a food company based in Aurora, IL that offers delicious foods inspired by its African roots. Their foods stay true to a culture of nourishment and exceptional flavor, with the mission of inspiring delicious foods made from healthy ingredients.

