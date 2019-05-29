Terra Tech Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4th, 2019

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC) (''Terra Tech'' or the ''Company''), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, today announced that Derek Peterson, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4th, 2019.

DATE: Tuesday, June 4th, 2019

TIME: 1:00 PM Eastern Time

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Launched legal cannabis delivery service in Orange County, CA , operating from its state licensed Blüm dispensary in Santa Ana, CA.

, operating from its state licensed Blüm dispensary in Announced sale of Blüm Desert Inn retail dispensary for $10 million

Commenced cannabis sales to the adult use market at Blüm San Leandro dispensary

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, and MediFarm LLC. Blüm's retail and medical cannabis facilities provide the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions as well as premium cannabis to the adult-use market in Nevada and California. Blüm offers a broad selection of cannabis products including; flowers, concentrates and edibles through its multiple California and Nevada locations. IVXX, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech that produces cannabis-extracted products for regulated cannabis dispensaries throughout California and dispensaries in Nevada. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, cultivates a premier brand of local and sustainably grown hydroponic produce, sold through major grocery stores such as ShopRite, Walmart, Ahold, Aldi, Meijer, Kroger, Stop & Shop and others nationwide. Terra Tech's MediFarm LLC subsidiaries are focused on medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and permitting businesses throughout Nevada.

