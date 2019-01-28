Terra Tech to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 30th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC), ("Terra Tech" or the "Company") a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, today announced that Derek Peterson, Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com at 1:00 PM ET / 10 AM PT on January 30, 2019.

DATE: Wednesday, January 30th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET / 10 AM PT

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0130prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

In January 2019 , Terra Tech hosted the Grand Opening of its newest Blüm cannabis dispensary in San Leandro, CA

, Terra Tech hosted the Grand Opening of its newest Blüm cannabis dispensary in Terra Tech reported $7.1 million in revenues for the Third Quarter 2018 and announced strategic initiatives for long term growth

in revenues for the Third Quarter 2018 and announced strategic initiatives for long term growth Terra Tech made a $5 million investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, a leading hydroponics provider

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, and MediFarm LLC. Blüm's retail and medical cannabis facilities provide the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions as well as premium cannabis to the adult-use market in Nevada and California. Blüm offers a broad selection of cannabis products including; flowers, concentrates and edibles through its Oakland, CA and multiple Nevada locations. IVXX, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech that produces cannabis-extracted products for regulated medical cannabis dispensaries throughout California and medical and adult-use dispensaries in Nevada. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, cultivates a premier brand of local and sustainably grown hydroponic produce, sold through major grocery stores such as ShopRite, Walmart, Ahold, Aldi, Meijer, Kroger, Stop & Shop and others nationwide. Terra Tech's MediFarm LLC subsidiaries are focused on medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and permitting businesses throughout Nevada.

For more information about Terra Tech Corp visit: http://www.terratechcorp.com/

For more information about IVXX visit: http://ivxx.com/

For more information about Blüm Nevada visit: http://letsblum.com

For more information about Blüm Oakland visit: http://blumoak.com/

For more information about Edible Garden visit: http://www.ediblegarden.com/

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Contact

Philip Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

TRTC@kcsa.com

212-896-1238

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

