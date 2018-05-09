Terra Verde and SkyTouch Technology Team Up to Bring Cybersecurity & Compliance Platform to the Hospitality Industry

Under the agreement, SkyTouch Technology will be the exclusive distribution partner providing hospitality and lodging businesses access to Terra Verde's Breach Radar™, an innovative small business cybersecurity and compliance monitoring platform and service.

The Breach Radar™ product solution has been deployed in over 1,300 sites across the U.S. and Canada. The solution was specifically created for retail, health clinics, restaurants, franchises, smaller government agencies and home offices that require IT system, data security and PCI compliance monitoring. The solution includes next-generation anti-malware and ransomware protection, PCI compliance support, quarterly vulnerability scanning, access to PCI policy, procedures and training.

"The Breach Radar™ service augments the SkyTouch Hotel OS® management system and portfolio of offerings," said SkyTouch CEO Todd Davis. "In my experience, most hoteliers would rather focus their time on providing customer service than on managing PCI Compliance and worrying about Cybersecurity issues."

"Terra Verde is excited about the opportunity to work with a hospitality technology market leader like SkyTouch to help hotel operators reduce their risk and cost of deploying modern cybersecurity solutions and remove the complexity of managing PCI regulatory compliance," said Terra Verde CEO Edward Vasko. "This strategic relationship with SkyTouch is a large positive step in the right direction for the industry in terms of helping to protect consumers and individual hotel operators from data breaches."

To learn more, visit http://skytouch.tech/HotelSecurity.

About Terra Verde:

Headquartered in Phoenix Arizona, Terra Verde provides cybersecurity, compliance and risk management solutions to clients in various industries, worldwide through its direct sales organization and a national network of partners and resellers. The company is trusted by government agencies, small and medium-sized businesses and publicly traded companies to deploy sustainable security and compliance programs and services. Terra Verde partners with the public, private and higher education organizations to recruit, develop and employ IT and security professionals that have years of hands-on security and compliance experience, are recognized experts in their field, and hold multiple security and professional certifications. As the AlienVault North American Partner of the Year, the company supports over 1250 Managed Security Solutions customers, over 150 Consulting Services customers, has delivered Training to over 800 AlienVault Customers, and has provided AlienVault installation services to over 300 companies across multiple continents. For more information, please visit http://www.TVRMS.com.

About SkyTouch Technology:

SkyTouch Technology is the provider of the most widely used cloud-based property management system. Built in the cloud by hotel professionals for hotel companies, SkyTouch Hotel OS is designed to help hotel executives meet their most important strategic objectives: to enhance the guest experience, advance performance, and achieve growth while evolving with changing market needs. Accessible from anywhere, the SkyTouch PMS provides visibility and control of operations through real-time, impactful business analytics that help improve hotel guest experience, operational decision-making, and financial results for today's hotelier. SkyTouch provides an integrated approach to online hotel reservations that fits any size property. For more information about SkyTouch Technology, visit www.skytouchtechnology.com.

SkyTouch, SkyTouch Technology, and SkyTouch Hotel OS are proprietary trademarks and service marks of SkyTouch Solutions, LLC.

Contact Information

Terra Verde Public Relations

Phone: 1.877.707.7997

Email: pr@tvrms.com

SkyTouch Technology

Joshua Molina

Phone: 623-201-8148

Email: jmolina@skytouchtechnology.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terra-verde-and-skytouch-technology-team-up-to-bring-cybersecurity--compliance-platform-to-the-hospitality-industry-300645222.html

SOURCE Terra Verde

Related Links

http://www.terraverdeservices.com

