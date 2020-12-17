Terra Worldwide Logistics, Parent Company of American Global Logistics, Acquires Connect Global Logistics Inc.

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading third-party logistics provider, Terra Worldwide Logistics (''TWL" or "the Company'') today announced the strategic acquisition of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Connect Global Logistics ("CGL"). This is TWL's second acquisition in 2020. In March, TWL acquired the assets of American Global Logistics ("AGL"). Going forward, Connect Global Logistics will operate under the American Global Logistics tradename. Kim Malloy, Founder and CEO of CGL, has joined TWL as President of the CGL division.

Chad Rosenberg, CEO of TWL: "I am thrilled to welcome Kim and her team to the TWL family. CGL's unwavering focus on customer service, outstanding operations team, and diverse customer base make this acquisition highly complementary to TWL's existing platform."

Kim Malloy, Founder and CEO of CGL: "This is a perfect fit and next step in the evolution of CGL and its customers. TWL's technology capabilities are industry leading, and the partnership with TWL's highly experienced team provides CGL with the tools for growth. My team and I could not be more excited for what the future holds!"

About American Global Logistics

Founded in 2007 and acquired by TWL in 2020, American Global Logistics is a specialized supply chain software and services company that provides end-to-end multi-modal transportation solutions, customs brokerage, compliance consultation, carrier allocation management, warehousing, distribution, and advanced purchase order management to select customers. Its proprietary cloud-based technology provides real-time shipment visibility and forecasting and an accountability-based customer service model allow customers to deliver a consistent experience to their end-users. AGL's client base represents a broad range of industries including automotive, food, household goods and furniture, and represents some of the US's largest importers and exporters.

About Connect Global Logistics

Founded in 2017 by industry veteran Kim Malloy, Connect Global Logistics provides highly customized international and domestic freight solutions to a diverse set of customers operating across multiple industries and geographies.

