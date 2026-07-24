Terrabis Flower Launches in Missouri

Terrabis Flower is now available exclusively at the company's four Missouri dispensaries

O'FALLON, Mo., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis has launched Terrabis Flower in Missouri, marking the debut of the company's first branded flower line in the state. The flower line is now available exclusively at its dispensaries in O'Fallon, Creve Coeur, Hazelwood and Springfield.

Cultivated in Missouri, the initial assortment includes Moonbow and Zoapinator in 3.5-gram and 14-gram options.

Terrabis Flower is now available, exclusively at Terrabis Missouri dispensary locations.

"Launching our first branded flower line in Missouri represents an important step in the continued growth of Terrabis," said Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis. "Our customers know the experience and standards they can expect when they visit our stores. Terrabis Flower extends that same level of confidence to the flower they choose, with a line that carries our name and is available exclusively at our Missouri locations."

The Terrabis Flower brand debuted in Illinois in 2025. Its Missouri launch expands the brand's presence into a second state and strengthens the company's branded flower portfolio across its retail markets.

The launch also follows several recent additions to the company's growing house of brands, including Jelly Roll Shots and Mind Melt vapes. Together, these product introductions reflect continued investment in differentiated offerings across multiple cannabis categories.

Additional strains, including Point Break and Strawberry Candy, are expected to arrive at Missouri locations in early August.

Customers can shop the flower line at:

Terrabis O'Fallon

Terrabis Creve Coeur

Terrabis Hazelwood

Terrabis Springfield

The O'Fallon dispensary also offers 24-hour drive-thru pickup, providing around-the-clock access for customers.

Selection may vary by location. Current menus and store information are available at terrabis.co.

About Terrabis

Terrabis is a privately held, leading multi-state cannabis operator with a corporate office in Chicago. The company has dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri, with a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Mo. Terrabis provides premium cannabis products and a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience while positively impacting the communities it serves. For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit terrabis.co.

Press Contact:

Antonio DeRose

Marketing Manager, Growth & Communications

970-471-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Terrabis