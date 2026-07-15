Terrabis Grayville Hosts Bull Riding & BBQ Bash July 18

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Terrabis

Jul 15, 2026, 07:00 ET

Community-focused summer event brings food, entertainment and a local vendor market to Grayville

GRAYVILLE, Ill., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis will host its Bull Riding & BBQ Bash on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 105 Koehler St. in Grayville.

The full-day summer event will feature mechanical bull riding, food trucks, cannabis brand partners, special event promotions and a local vendor market. Local non-cannabis vendors of all types will be on site throughout the day, giving guests a chance to shop local while enjoying the event.

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Bull Riding and BBQ Bash at Terrabis Grayville Dispensary
Bull Riding and BBQ Bash at Terrabis Grayville Dispensary

"The Bull Riding & BBQ Bash is about creating a fun, local experience that brings the Grayville community together," said Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis. "We wanted to do something bigger than a typical store event, something that supports local vendors, brings people out for the day and gives the community a memorable summer experience."

Food will be available from Beer Bones BBQ and Best Coast Tacos. The first 200 guests who shop during the event will receive a free meal voucher valid for either participating food truck.

Mechanical bull riding will serve as the centerpiece of the event, turning the day into a friendly competition for attendees willing to test their skills. Every rider who attempts the bull will win a prize, with ride times tracked throughout the event. The rider with the longest ride will be named the Bull Riding & BBQ Bash champion and take home the grand prize: 1 oz of Terrabis flower.

A free-to-enter giveaway for a large charcoal BBQ and smoker with more than 40 BBQ accessories will also be available during the event. Community members are invited to come out July 18 for a full day of food, local vendors, bull riding, prizes and giveaways. The event is open to adults 21 and older.

Terrabis is a privately held, leading multi-state cannabis operator with a corporate office in Chicago. The company has dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri, with a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Mo. Terrabis provides premium cannabis products and a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience while positively impacting the communities it serves. For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit terrabis.co.

Press Contact:
Antonio DeRose
Marketing Manager, Growth and Communications
Phone: 970-471-5000
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terrabis

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