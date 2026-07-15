Terrabis Launches Jelly Roll Shots and Mind Melt Vapes in Missouri

First-of-its-kind Jelly Roll Shots launch exclusively at Terrabis Missouri dispensaries alongside new Mind Melt all-in-one vape line

O'FALLON, Mo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis is expanding its Missouri product lineup with the launch of Jelly Roll Shots, the first product of its kind from Jelly Roll, now available exclusively at Terrabis in O'Fallon, Creve Coeur, Hazelwood, and Springfield.

Created by Joint Company, Jelly Roll Shots bring the brand's signature flavor-forward experience into a new format. Available in Watermelon, Blue Razz and Green Apple, the shots are nano-emulsified for a rapid-onset experience and are available in 25mg and 100mg strengths.

New Product Launch in Missouri - Jelly Roll Shots and Mind Melt All-In-One Vapes

The new Jelly Roll Shots lineup features some of Jelly Roll's most popular flavors in a compact, ready-to-enjoy infused beverage shot. Designed for consumers looking for a flavorful and convenient cannabis beverage option, Jelly Roll Shots expand the brand's presence in Missouri while giving Terrabis shoppers another way to explore infused products.

"Jelly Roll Shots are exactly the kind of product launch we get excited about because they bring something new, fun and highly approachable to the Missouri market," said Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis. "This is the first product of its kind from Jelly Roll and launching it exclusively through Terrabis gives customers access to a unique new format from a brand they already know and love."

In addition to Jelly Roll Shots, Terrabis is also introducing Mind Melt All-In-One Vapes to the Missouri market. Also created by Joint Company, Mind Melt's Liquid Diamond Sauce vapes are crafted for cannabis connoisseurs and made from single-source live resin sauce and melted THCa diamonds, delivering exceptional flavor and potency in a convenient, on-the-go experience.

The Mind Melt launch brings a new vape brand and product line to Terrabis shelves, with strain options including Chemdawg OG, Grape Cream Cake, Han Solo Burger and Rainbow Belts. The all-in-one vape format features USB-C charging, zero-clog technology, and a postless ceramic heating element.

The launch highlights Terrabis' continued focus on bringing new and differentiated cannabis products to Missouri. Customers can shop for the new products at Terrabis O'Fallon, including through its 24-hour drive-thru, as well as at Terrabis Creve Coeur, Terrabis Hazelwood and Terrabis Springfield.

For more information or to shop the menu, visit terrabis.co.

About Terrabis

Terrabis is a privately held, leading multi-state cannabis operator with a corporate office in Chicago. The company has dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri, with a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Mo. Terrabis provides premium cannabis products and a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience while positively impacting the communities it serves. For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit terrabis.co.

Press Contact:

Antonio DeRose

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Phone: 970-471-5000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terrabis