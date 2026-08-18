Terrabis Grayville Hosts Steak & Steel Throwdown August 22

Community event brings axe throwing, free food, live entertainment, prizes and giveaways to Grayville

GRAYVILLE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis will host its Steak & Steel Throwdown on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 105 Koehler St. in Grayville.

The full-day event will feature axe throwing competitions, food from local restaurants, live music, a magician and fortune teller, prizes, gift cards, and a free-to-enter patio and firepit giveaway.

Steak and Steel Throwdown Event at Terrabis Grayville Dispensary August 22, 2026.

Throughout the event, multiple cannabis brand partners will be on-site to connect with guests, provide product education and give away branded swag. The event will also feature a farmers' market-style marketplace with local and regional craft vendors from across the area, giving attendees an opportunity to shop and discover a variety of locally made goods.

"This community has supported Terrabis since day one, so we wanted to build something fun to give back. Beyond the axe throwing and prizes, this event is really about creating a moment where local restaurants, craft vendors, and small businesses can connect with new customers. Supporting the people and places that make Grayville special is at the core of what we do," said Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis.

Axe throwing competitions will take place every 30 minutes throughout the event. Every participant will win a prize, while the winner of each round will receive an 1/8 oz. of Terrabis flower. Terrabis flower is available exclusively at Terrabis dispensaries, and the competition follows the recent introduction of three new strains to the Illinois market: Grape Galaxy, Tropic Nova OG, and Cheesy Moon. The prizes give participants a chance to experience some of the newest cannabis strains available in Illinois, only at Terrabis.

Food will be provided by Lil Bit of Asia, Jammon Jaleigh's Cheesesteaks and Acme Chicken Bowls. The first 300 customers to shop during the event will receive a free meal from one of the participating food vendors.

Terrabis will also support businesses both in Grayville and across the surrounding region through the event. The first 100 customers who spend $120 or more will receive a $20 gift card to either Chappy's Steakhouse, a Grayville business, or Parlor Donuts in Evansville, Indiana, giving guests the choice to enjoy something close to home or venture a little farther.

Live music will continue throughout the day, with a magician and fortune teller adding to the festival-style entertainment.

Guests can also participate in a free-to-enter, day-of-event giveaway for a patio and firepit set featuring two zero-gravity recliners, a patio side table and a firepit.

The Steak & Steel Throwdown is open to adults 21 and older.

Terrabis is a privately held multi-state cannabis operator with dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri and a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Missouri. The company focuses on premium cannabis products, distinctive retail experiences and creating a positive impact in the communities it serves. For more information about Terrabis and its products, visit Terrabis.co.

Press Contact:

Antonio DeRose

Marketing Manager, Growth and Communications

Phone: 970-471-5000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terrabis