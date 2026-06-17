Terrabis Grayville to Host Summer Kickoff Event on June 20

GRAYVILLE, Ill., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis Grayville will host a Summer Kickoff event this Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing together food trucks, event promotions, giveaways, and community celebration at the Grayville dispensary.

The event is designed to give community members a fun way to start summer while also encouraging visitors to stay in town for the Annual Grayville Hog Roast later that evening.

Terrabis Grayville Summer Kickoff Event June 20

"We wanted to create something that felt like a true summer kickoff for Grayville," said Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis. "This event gives us a chance to support local foot traffic, bring customers together, and help build momentum around one of the community's biggest summer weekends."

During the Summer Kickoff, the first 100 customers to shop during the event will receive a free food item from one of the featured food trucks. Snack Attacks will be serving lemonade and cake pops, while All Wrapped Up will offer wraps and fries.

The event will also include a YETI cooler giveaway. Sponsors featured for the event include Select, Wana, Anthem, and Grassroots.

The celebration also comes as Illinois prepares for several major industry updates following the signing of SB 3222 into law on Friday, June 12. Doubled adult-use purchase limits are available at Terrabis now, and extended late-night hours are coming soon to Terrabis Grayville, giving Terrabis even more reason to celebrate the start of summer with the Grayville community.

With food, giveaways, event-day offers, new industry updates, and one of Grayville's signature summer traditions happening the same day, there will be plenty to celebrate. Terrabis invites community members to stop by, bring a friend, and join the summer fun in Grayville.

Terrabis is a privately held, leading, multi-state cannabis operator with a corporate office in Chicago. The company has dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri, with a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City, MO. They provide premium cannabis products and a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience, while positively impacting the communities they serve. For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit www.terrabis.co.

Press Contact:

Antonio DeRose

Marketing Manager: Growth and Communications

Phone: 970-471-5000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terrabis