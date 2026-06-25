Terrabis Illinois Dispensaries Launch Recreational Curbside Pickup Following SB 3222

Terrabis brings one of Illinois' first known recreational curbside pickup services to adult-use customers following the state's new cannabis reform law

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis announced today the launch of recreational curbside pickup in Illinois, giving adult-use customers a faster and more convenient way to pick up online orders at Terrabis Illinois locations.

The launch follows the signing of SB 3222, a major Illinois cannabis reform law that modernizes several customer-facing regulations across the state. Among its updates, SB 3222 authorizes cannabis curbside pickup for adult-use customers.

"This is about making the shopping experience more convenient and more aligned with how customers already live their lives," said Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis. "Curbside pickup gives customers another simple, practical option, especially for those who value speed, accessibility, and ease."

Customers can place orders online and pick up from their vehicle at all Terrabis dispensaries in Illinois.

Terrabis currently operates five Illinois dispensary locations:

Terrabis Grayville

Terrabis Plainfield

Terrabis Woodstock

Terrabis Dixon

Terrabis Mundelein

The service is available 7 days a week from open to 10pm. It is designed to create a smoother pickup experience while maintaining all required ID checks, purchase verification, and regulatory compliance.

In addition to authorizing adult-use curbside pickup, SB 3222 doubled Illinois cannabis purchase limits and Illinois cannabis possession limits for in-state and out-of-state shoppers.

Illinois residents may now purchase and possess up to 60 grams of flower, 1,000 mg of infused products, and 10 grams of concentrate. Out-of-state visitors may now purchase and possess up to 30 grams of flower, 500 mg of infused products, and 5 grams of concentrate.

The new cannabis laws in Illinois represent meaningful steps toward modernized access for adult-use customers and medical patients.

Customers can learn more about doubled possession limits in Illinois, Illinois cannabis curbside pickup, and current ordering options by visiting Terrabis online or contacting their nearest Terrabis Illinois location.

Terrabis is a privately held, leading, multi-state cannabis operator with a corporate office in Chicago. The company has dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri, with a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City, MO. They provide premium cannabis products and a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience, while positively impacting the communities they serve. For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit www.terrabis.co.

Press Contact:

Antonio DeRose

Marketing Manager, Growth and Communications

Phone: 970-471-5000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terrabis