Terraboost Announces $1.8M Donation Initiative of Disinfecting Wipes to Foodbanks Nationwide

This is part of a broader, $1.8 million initiative to support foodbanks nationwide in cities including Oakland, Miami, Indianapolis and others. This initiative came about when the company recognized a huge void it wanted to fill. While food banks do a great job distributing food, there generally aren't any partners providing disinfecting wipes to recipients, especially when such supplies are so scarce. Terraboost is stepping up and providing not only the disinfecting wipes but the kiosks it manufactures that efficiently distribute such wipes.

Terraboost is a major manufacturer of wellness products including sanitizers, disinfectants, wipes and dispensing kiosks. Based in Chicagoland, the company is focused on the retail channel, keeping shoppers safe at retailers such as Albertsons, CVS, Walgreens and Bed Bath + Beyond. This past year has been extraordinarily busy with sales up more than 500%, as Terraboost ramped up its facilities to more than 400,000 sq. feet in the Chicagoland area. The company prides itself on being "purpose-driven," and this latest charitable initiative is another example.

"When my brother Brett and I founded Terraboost 15 years ago, we were resolute that giving back was one of the fundamental pillars we would always remain committed to, no matter how difficult things became. We committed to always being purpose-driven in a major way, not just profit-driven," said CEO Brian Morrison.

"The greater Chicago area has been the epicenter of our U.S.- based operation for some time. The area has blessed us with talented and caring employees, supportive vendors, and a world class location for distribution," Morrison continued. "Additionally, several of our larger retail clients, such as Walgreens and Aldi, are based here. Giving back to the area that has given us so much (Chicago) was a natural decision for the first $400,000 installment of our $1.8 million charitable initiative.

We are so happy that the Greater Chicago Food Depository is able to be there for our community during one of the most trying times we've ever experienced, and we are thrilled to be able to take on the role of providing free sanitation and disinfecting supplies to keep our community a little safer and COVID free," Morrison added.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is Chicago's food bank, serving a robust network of hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other programs in the city and throughout the Cook County suburbs.

"During the pandemic, the demand for food has significantly increased. The Food Depository's partners have had to be vigilant about safety and sanitation in order to meet the increased need," said Joshua Sovell, the Greater Chicago Food Depository's corporate relationship manager.

"Thanks to this generous donation, we can focus our attention and resources on safely serving our neighbors in need," Sovell said. "We're grateful to the Terraboost team for its support in this ongoing crisis."

Anyone else looking to donate or register to volunteer is welcome to visit chicagofoodbank.org

About Terraboost / Terraboost Media

Terraboost is a "purpose-driven" manufacturer of sanitizer, wipes and other wellness products while also boasting a network of more than 100,000 sanitizing billboards across the U.S. Terraboost is proud to collaborate with some of the country's most admired retailers, restaurants, universities, and more to deliver comprehensive health & wellness solutions addressing the safety and well-being of the public. To learn more, email [email protected] or visit www.shop.terraboost.com or www.terraboost.com

About The Greater Chicago Food Depository

The Food Depository is part of a united community effort working to bring food, dignity and hope to our Cook County neighbors. We act as the hub for a network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other programs. These programs provide food where it's most needed. We also address the root causes of hunger. Public benefits outreach and job training programs offer support for our neighbors to overcome poverty.

As the face of hunger in our community has changed, the Food Depository has evolved. Our programs address the specific needs of diverse groups, including children, older adults and veterans.

By taking hunger off the table, we enable families to focus on other priorities, like education, growth and security. We enable communities to face their challenges with confidence. Today and in the long term, providing nutritious food is an investment in health and hope for our neighbors and our community. Learn more about how we make an impact on hunger every day. The Food Depository is a member of Feeding America, the national network of food banks.

