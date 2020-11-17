Terraboost Media Sets Record Media Sales in Q4 2020 Despite Industry Downturn

"We're blessed to have built a highly versatile billboard network over the past 15 years that is installed at top tier retailers such as CVS, Albertsons and Rite Aid nationwide," said Terraboost Media CEO Brian Morrison. "We've seen a significant growth in advertising across pharmaceutical and CPG categories over the past several months driven, in-part by media buyers realizing not only do they get a high impact advertisement, but they are literally sponsoring the health & wellness of their selected communities."

These results come at a time when much of the broader OOH advertising industries has experienced a downturn because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by Billboard Insider, out-of-home advertising revenue decreased 45% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year, accounting for $1.48 billion, based on figures released by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

Terraboost, on the other hand, has seen this 420% spike as its billboard network is located inside essential businesses that are getting increased traffic, impressions and approximately five times more engagement vs. pre-pandemic. The 5-foot full color messaging is positioned on these "Wellness Kiosks" that dispense a complimentary sanitizing wipe or sanitizer to all shoppers, while reminding them they have options when it comes time to checking out.

"It's an easy proposition for sponsors to understand," said Terraboost Media President Tim Halfmann. "Connecting marketers in a tangible way to retail partners and the communities they serve is a proposition you just can't recreate online."

Recently, Terraboost announced the hiring of four new senior executives and a restructuring of the company with the dual focus of OOH advertising sales and sales of wellness products (wipes, hand-sanitizer, and disinfectants).Terraboost has also expanded its domestic manufacturing capabilities and increased its workforce by 40%.

About Terraboost Media

Terraboost Media provides hand-sanitizing products and purpose-driven advertising solutions to its clients. During the past 15 years, the company has built a network of more than 100,000 hand-sanitizing kiosks across the U.S. Terraboost is proud to collaborate with some of the country's most admired retailers, to deliver comprehensive health & wellness solutions addressing the safety and well-being of the public. To learn more, email [email protected] or visit www.shop.terraboost.com.

