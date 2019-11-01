TerraCap Management Acquires Centerpoint Office Center I & II in Denver, CO for $77,517,500

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm headquartered in Estero, Florida, announced today the acquisition of Centerpoint Office Center I & II in Denver, CO for $77,517,500. The acquisition consists of two multi-story office buildings totaling 373,724 rentable square feet.

The property is located in the heart of Denver on the intersection of I-25 and Colorado Boulevard, less than six miles from downtown Denver. The property is surrounded by numerous walkable amenities and is also half a mile from the Colorado Station light rail.

TerraCap Management, LLC

"Centerpoint has many of the characteristics we look for in acquisitions and is very similar to an earlier acquisition: Denver Corporate Center II & III – a history of occupancy and rate increases, opportunity to add value, a vibrant environment of new development and walkability to light rail and amenities," said Albert Livingston, Partner and National Director of Asset Management at TerraCap.

The property was recently renovated with room for additional upgrades in the future. Recent renovations include a new lobby, new deli and new common areas. The rent roll is well-diversified and balanced, as no tenant occupies more than 8% of the rentable square footage.

Steve Hagenbuckle, Founder and Managing Partner at TerraCap said, "Centerpoint is our second acquisition in the Denver market, moving us toward the goal of creating critical mass in a market which has many of the characteristics we see in our target markets."

The seller, Investcorp International Inc. and Schnitzer West, was represented by Tim Richey and Jenny Knowlton of CBRE. Bank of America provided debt financing for TerraCap.

About TerraCap Management LLC

TerraCap Management LLC considers thematic factors such as business formation, employment growth and population growth on a market-by-market basis, as most metros and submarkets have different economic-based industries and therefore move through their economic cycles differently. TerraCap makes moderate strategic overweighting or underweighting to markets, depending on the specific economic drivers influencing supply and demand.

The Investment Manager has been in operation since 2008 with its headquarters located in Estero, FL (Naples area), the firm also has offices in Tampa, FL, and Atlanta, GA. As operators, TerraCap believes it can make decisions more efficiently while leveraging expertise from property to property. The firm has over six million square feet of commercial assets within its portfolio, with over one billion dollars of assets under management.

More information can be found at terracapmgmt.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Steve Good

239.898.4454

TerraCap Management LLC

SOURCE TerraCap Management

Related Links

http://terracapmgmt.com

