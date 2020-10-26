TerraCap Management Acquires Plano Office Center

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm with its headquarters in Estero, Florida, announced today the acquisition of Plano Office Center in Plano, TX.

TerraCap Management, LLC

Plano Office Center is comprised of two Class A two-story office buildings totaling 199,000 square feet. The property is located just off of Park Boulevard, north of George Bush Turnpike and east of Dallas North Tollway. The property boasts walkability to a rich surrounding amenity base and strong demographics. Plano Office Center is also less than a mile from another property owned by TerraCap, a two-tower, 368,000 square foot, Class A office park known as Preston Park Financial Center.

Steve Hagenbuckle, Founder and Managing Partner of TerraCap said, "North Dallas/Plano is a strong contender for corporate relocations predominantly from the west coast. Adding these two low-rise Class A office buildings to our existing Plano assets will allow us to present tenants with more options and put our leasing team in a position of strength."

Plano Office Center is located in the Upper Tollway/West Plano submarket, which has seen consistently increasing rents since 2010. The property is currently 87% occupied with a stable rent roll and below market rents.

"We're excited for another opportunity to expand our presence in Plano with this acquisition," said Steve Good, Partner and Director of Acquisitions for TerraCap. "Plano continues to outperform and be a national leader in corporate relocations. We like the long-term investment here."

The seller was represented by Creighton Stark of Colliers-Dallas. Prime Finance provided debt financing for TerraCap, with assistance from the JLL-Dallas debt team. Lincoln Property Company was hired for the leasing assignment as well as the property management.

About TerraCap Management LLC

TerraCap Management LLC considers thematic factors such as business formation, employment growth and population growth on a market-by-market basis, as most metros and submarkets have different economic-based industries and therefore move through their economic cycles differently. TerraCap makes moderate strategic overweighting or underweighting to markets, depending on the specific economic drivers influencing supply and demand.

The Investment Manager has been in operation since 2008 with its headquarters located in Estero, FL (Naples area), the firm also has offices in Tampa, FL, Atlanta, GA, and Denver, CO. As operators, TerraCap believes it can make decisions more efficiently while leveraging expertise from property to property. The firm has over seven million square feet of commercial assets within its portfolio, with over one billion dollars of assets under management.

More information can be found at terracapmgmt.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Steve Good

239.898.4454

TerraCap Management LLC

SOURCE TerraCap Management

Related Links

http://terracapmgmt.com

