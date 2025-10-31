TerraCap Management Acquires Two Apartment Complexes in Ft. Myers, Florida and Daytona Beach, Florida

FT. MYERS, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm with its headquarters in Naples, FL, announced today the acquisition of West End City Walk, a 2021-built, 318-unit apartment complex located in Downtown Ft. Myers, FL and The Napier, a 2021-built, 380-unit apartment complex located in Daytona Beach, FL.

"We are honored to have been awarded the Sunshine Multifamily Portfolio. The properties are newer, well-located apartments, and have attractive high-end amenities typically found in 5-star hotels. We have high expectations for these two apartment complexes. We feel fortunate to add these investments to our newest fund. We worked closely with the professional teams at Apex One and Walker & Dunlop to achieve a smooth transaction and transition of ownership," said Steve Hagenbuckle, TerraCap Founder and Managing Partner.

West End at City Walk features one and two-bedroom units with amenities at the property including a swimming pool, multiple grilling stations, fire pits, a pet park, a pet spa, a fitness center, a rooftop terrace, a theater room, a putting green, and a game room. The property benefits from a 10-minute walk to Fort Myers' historic downtown district along with quick access to US-41 and I-75 to top demand drivers in Southwest Florida.

The Napier features one, two, and three-bedroom units with amenities at the property including a swimming pool, multiple grilling stations, campfire spaces, a pet park, fitness centers, a sauna and steam room, hot and cold plunge pools, a golf simulator, and a pickleball court. The property is situated directly across from a major employer, Advent Health Hospital, along with easy access to I-95.

"We are excited to expand our holdings in Florida," added Matthew Hart, TerraCap Partner and Director of Investment Analytics. "The finishes and amenities of these properties stand apart from the competition. These properties check many boxes of our investment thesis of investing in quality assets in growing locations."

Brian Moulder, Chris Chadbourne, and Dhaval Patel of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller in the disposition. ZRS Management was hired as property manager.

About TerraCap Management LLC

TerraCap Management LLC considers thematic factors such as business formation, employment growth and population growth on a market-by-market basis, as most metros and submarkets have unique economic-based industries and therefore move through their economic cycles differently. TerraCap makes moderate strategic overweighting or underweighting to markets, depending on the specific economic drivers influencing supply and demand.

The Investment Manager operated since 2008 with its headquarters in Naples, FL. The firm also has offices in Tampa, FL, Atlanta, GA, and Denver, CO. As operators, TerraCap believes it can make decisions more efficiently while leveraging expertise from property to property. The firm has over 7 million square feet of commercial assets within its portfolio, with over 2.1 billion dollars of assets under management as of today.

More information can be found at terracapmgmt.com.

