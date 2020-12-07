Terracon Expands Virginia Presence with TAM Consultants, Inc. Acquisition

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon is pleased to announce it has acquired TAM Consultants, Inc. (TAM). Based in Williamsburg, Va.,TAM serves public- and private-sector clients with a full range of facilities engineering and design services.

Founded in 2002, TAM is a 15-person professional services firm with offices in Newport News, Williamsburg and Richmond, Va. TAM's professional services include structural engineering, building enclosure consulting, property condition assessments, forensic and investigative engineering, roof consulting, project management, and a variety of building testing services.

"TAM and Terracon share a commitment to not only outstanding technical expertise, but exceptional client service based on enduring relationships," said Gayle Packer, Terracon president and CEO. "We're excited to enhance our facilities services throughout Virginia and the mid-Atlantic region at a time when extending the service life and efficiency of existing buildings is top of mind for many of our clients."

All TAM employees will immediately become part of Terracon, supporting clients from its three Virginia locations. The firm will continue to operate locally as TAM Consultants, Inc., A Terracon Company, and the transition will be seamless for clients.

"Becoming part of Terracon is an exciting next step in TAM's mission to continue to provide outstanding service to our clients," said Timothy Mills, P.E., TAM founder and CEO. "This merger allows TAM to bring an even broader range of consulting engineering services to our clients and the region, drawing on Terracon's national presence and resources, and offers new career development opportunities for our team."

The new acquisition is supported by Terracon's existing offices in Virginia, North Carolina, the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, and others. TAM joins two other recent Terracon acquisitions: Skelly and Loy of Harrisburg, Pa., in 2020 and GeoConcepts of Ashburn, Va., in 2017.

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 22nd on Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

