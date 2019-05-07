Terracon Names Jacob Spinsby as National Manager of Geophysical Services

DENVER, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon, a nationally known and respected consulting engineering firm, has named Jacob Spinsby, P.G., MSc, as national manager of geophysical services.

Spinsby joins Terracon with more than 15 years of geophysical and management expertise, including subsurface utility engineering, geophysical exploration, and infrastructure non-destructive evaluation.

Based in Terracon's Denver-area office, Spinsby will lead the company's national geophysics practice.

"I am thrilled to rejoin Terracon's team of more than 25 world-class geophysicists," Spinsby said. "I look forward to expanding our geophysical services further."

A licensed professional geologist, Spinsby earned his bachelor's degree in geology from Cornell College and a master's degree in geological sciences from Arizona State University. He has managed projects nationally and internationally in the transportation, power, oil and gas, commercial, and federal sectors, and managed geotechnical departments at several companies, including Terracon.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 4,500 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record's list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit www.terracon.com.

