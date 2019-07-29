Terracon Names Jason Sander as National Director for Materials Services

CINCINNATI, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon, a nationally known and respected consulting engineering firm, names Jason Sander, P.E., as Senior Vice President and National Director for Materials Engineering Services.

Sander was previously Regional Manager for Terracon's Cincinnati and Portsmouth, Ohio, and Lexington, Kentucky offices. He has been with the company since 1995 performing materials testing and inspection, special inspections, as well as geotechnical and materials engineering, supervision, and management.

"Throughout my career, I have always appreciated the opportunity to work with all the hard-working people in the construction industry, and am thankful to have worked on so many great teams building challenging, unique, and one-of-a-kind projects, or solving difficult problems," Sander said. "I am looking forward to applying the skills and experience I have learned over the last 24 years to help serve Terracon's clients and employee-owners in safety, quality, technology, and innovation, and growing and leading the Materials service line."

A licensed professional engineer in Ohio and Kentucky, Sander earned his Bachelor of Science in civil/environmental engineering, and Master of Science in geotechnical engineering from the University of Cincinnati. His professional affiliations include serving on the board of directors for the Greater Miami Valley Chapter of the American Concrete Institute, involvement in the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the Employer Chair for the Construction Industry Partnership through the United Way Partners for a Competitive Workforce, and chair of the Allied Construction Industries (ACI) Workforce Development Committee.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 4,500 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record's list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit www.terracon.com.

SOURCE Terracon

Related Links

http://terracon.com

