Terracon Names Jeff Davis National Director of Federal Services

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named Jeff Davis, F.SAME, national director of Federal Services.

Davis joins Terracon with a proven track record of federal leadership and successful sales management. His diverse expertise in federal marketing and sales has provided clients in the public and private sectors with engineering, science, and construction solutions to complex challenges. Based in Terracon's Orange County office, Davis will focus on leading strategy for Terracon's federal sector, including client development and program management, while providing technical oversight.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join an employee-owned legacy company like Terracon," Davis said. "With over 150 offices, the firm is well-positioned to respond and support federal agencies everywhere, including those with facilities in remote locations. I am looking forward to working with a great team of engineers and scientists to expand our services and continue providing value within the federal sector."

With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Davis also has a distinguished record of accomplishment with the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME). Most recently, he has been serving as California regional vice president and is on the SAME national board of directors. Previously, he held tenure as past president of the SAME Orange County Post, and chairman of several major events. Davis earned his Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in atmospheric science from the University of California, Davis.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks 22nd on Engineering News-Record's 2020 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

