Terracon Names Packer New President

OLATHE, Kan., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon is pleased to announce M. Gayle Packer is now president of Terracon Consultants, Inc., and a succession framework is commencing for her appointment to chief executive officer.

Packer has developed a highly successful career of progressive responsibility and influence in Terracon and gained tremendous knowledge of the company since joining in 2004. Most recently, Packer served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer, coordinating acquisition and integration of 50 companies. She has served on the board of directors since 2011. Packer will continue to lead the development of the company's new strategic plan.

"Terracon's success is based on the efforts of great employee-owners to make positive impacts for the clients and communities we serve," Packer said. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to work together with our employee-owners to continue to grow and innovate on behalf of our clients, our communities, and our industry."

She succeeds David Gaboury, P.E., who has served as president and CEO of Terracon for more than 20 years. Under his direction, the company has created a legacy of safety, climbed 63 spots on Engineering-News Record's Top 500 Design Firms list, and exceeded $650 million in revenues. Gaboury and Packer's CEO transition becomes effective in 2019. Gaboury continues as Terracon's chairman through 2021.

"Gayle's entire body of work makes her uniquely qualified to lead the firm going forward," Gaboury said. "Working in close partnership with her for many years, I am highly confident that her vision is well aligned with our history, values, and direction, while also bringing a new and fresh perspective to our continued success."

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 4,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 140 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record's list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

