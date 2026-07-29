TerraCycle Launches Innovative Nicotine Vape Device Recycling Service, Creating a National Solution for One of America's Fastest-Growing Waste Streams

New Nicotine Vape Device Recycling Service Now Available, Providing a Solution for Used Nicotine E-Cigarettes and Vape Devices

TRENTON, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCycle Commercial™, a division of international recycling leader TerraCycle®, announced the nationwide launch of a new collection and recycling service for vape devices, with nicotine pods disposed of through incineration in compliance with applicable legal requirements. Powered by TerraCycle's capability to recycle complex materials, this new service is designed to meet applicable federal and state regulatory requirements and is completely turnkey for customers.

"For years, used vapes have been one of the fastest-growing waste management challenges. These devices present real risks when improperly handled, and until now, there has been no clear path to a scalable recycling solution," said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "Through the dedication of our R&D team, our operations and compliance experts, and the strategic investments made to grow TerraCycle, we are proud to deliver a national solution for vape device recycling in the United States."

TerraCycle's Nicotine Vape Device Recycling Service Is Now Available, Providing a National, Turnkey, Compliant Solution Post this

Scalable Solution Designed for Compliant Collection and Processing

In the U.S., improper disposal of used vape devices can create safety risks, and in a number of states, their disposal is now regulated by law. The lithium-ion batteries inside vape devices can pose a significant fire hazard when damaged, compacted, or exposed to extreme temperatures, which are conditions routinely encountered in trash compactors, garbage trucks, and landfills. According to a PIRG report on vape waste, fires in waste facilities caused by disposable vape devices cost at least $95 million each year in the United States alone.

Introducing the TerraCycle Nicotine Vape Device Collection and Recycling Service

The Nicotine Vape Device Collection solution is a turnkey, prepaid service designed for the compliant collection and recycling of used nicotine vape devices and to meet the needs of households, municipalities, schools, hotels, managed facilities, businesses, etc. The price covers device recycling, the collection container, inbound and outbound shipping, and nicotine pod disposal.

Each container is designed to collect and recycle used nicotine vape devices generated by households and individual consumers in compliance with 40 CFR § 261.4(b)(1). The containers are available in three sizes:

1.25-Gallon — Holds approximately 30 devices | Weight limit: 22 lbs.

2.5-Gallon — Holds approximately 75 devices | Weight limit: 35 lbs.

5-Gallon — Holds approximately 155 devices | Weight limit: 55 lbs.

For organizations planning to collect and recycle vape devices on a larger scale, TerraCycle Commercial also offers bulk pallets and FTL shipments. All solutions offer a cost-effective alternative to hazardous-waste incineration.

Through TerraCycle's proprietary recycling process, compliant vape devices are disassembled, sorted by material type, and recycled in accordance with TerraCycle's Recycling Guarantee. Nicotine pods are disposed of through incineration in compliance with applicable legal requirements.

Built on Innovation

TerraCycle is at the forefront of recycling innovation, creating solutions for 400+ waste streams that aren't typically accepted by municipal recycling. VapeCycle is currently active in New Zealand, collecting and recycling more than one million vape devices to date. Bringing this success to the United States has been made possible in part by acquisitions that have expanded TerraCycle Commercial, a division of TerraCycle US, which provides businesses, facilities, and other large-scale industrial customers with solutions spanning regulated and universal waste, as well as 400+ hard-to-recycle waste streams. Through its active Regulation A investment offering, TerraCycle US is raising capital with plans to scale solutions to keep hard-to-recycle waste out of landfills.

Investors interested in the TerraCycle US Regulation A Offering can review the details and participate by visiting invest.terracycle.com. For more information on the Nicotine Vape Device Recycling Service, visit vapecycle.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 18 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to eliminate the idea of waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and households, across a wide range of accessible programs and has raised millions for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 20 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Important Information

VAPE DEVICE COLLECTION AND RECYCLING SOLUTION: Households include single and multiple residences, hotels and motels, bunkhouses, ranger stations, crew quarters, campgrounds, picnic grounds, and day-use recreation areas.

This service is intended only for used nicotine e-cigarettes and vape devices generated by households and individual consumers, and not for commercial inventory, manufacturing waste, recalled products, or other business-generated waste in compliance with 40 CFR § 261.4(b)(1). Customers are responsible for determining whether their waste qualifies for the HHW exemption under applicable laws.

This service is intended solely for the collection and waste management of used nicotine vape and e-cigarette devices and is not intended to promote the purchase or use of nicotine products. Compliant vape devices are recycled. Nicotine pods are disposed of through incineration in compliance with applicable law. Additional limitations, exclusions, and eligibility requirements may apply. View details at vapecycle.com.

INVESTMENT IN TERRACYCLE US: An offering statement regarding this offering has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which only means that the company may make sales of the securities described therein. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits, or verified the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You should read the offering circular before making any investment. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement here https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1714781/000110465926036635/tm2533875d3_253g2.htm or through invest.terracycle.com. This press release is intended for online distribution only. Any party republishing or reprinting this release must include the link above as an active, clickable hyperlink, and may not distribute this release through any medium where a clickable link cannot be provided (including print, broadcast, radio, or television).

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The [offering materials] may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management. When used in the offering materials, the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "drive," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Sue Kauffman

TerraCycle

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraCycle US Inc.