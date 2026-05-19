TerraCycle US Inc. Reports Strong 2025 Financial Results, Nearly Doubling Revenue Since 2020

Record $47.6 million in revenue with double-digit year-over-year growth and over ten consecutive years of profitability.

TRENTON, N.J. , May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCycle US Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of TerraCycle, Inc., an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, announced its financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2025, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the company's Form 1-K.

TerraCycle US has nearly doubled net revenue over the past five years, growing from $24.7 million in 2020 to $47.6 million in 2025, a 93% increase achieved while sustaining more than a decade of consecutive profitability. The company closed 2025 with $22.1 million in gross profit.

"Our 2025 results reflect the strength and resilience of our business," said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "After more than two decades of leadership in sustainable innovation, we continue to expand our capabilities and deepen our partnerships. The growth and profitability we've sustained year after year are the product of a strategy that works, and a mission that creates real value for people and the planet."

2025 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased to $47.6 million in 2025, reflecting nearly 93% growth over the past five years. The growth was driven by continued demand for TerraCycle's recycling programs and solutions, contribution from the September 2024 acquisition of North Coast Recycling, and ongoing expansion of commercial and e-commerce offerings.

Gross profit reached $22.1 million in 2025, with a gross margin of 46.4%, reflecting operational efficiencies and continued innovation in sorting and processing hard-to-recycle materials.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $17.9 million in 2025, representing 37.8% of sales while supporting a meaningfully larger revenue base. Income from operations reached $4.1 million in 2025.

"These results reflect the discipline of our team and our business model," said Ramy Elsisi, Chief Financial Officer, TerraCycle US Inc. "Over the past five years, we've nearly doubled revenue while maintaining the operational discipline that has produced more than ten consecutive years of profitability. Our focus heading into 2026 is to continue compounding profitable growth, both organically and through targeted acquisitions."

Looking Ahead

After launching in the fourth quarter of 2025, TerraCycle US closed its Regulation CF crowdfunding raise in early 2026 after reaching the $5 million regulatory cap in less than 60 days, recognized by independent industry analysis as one of the leading Regulation CF raises in 2025. Building on that response, in April 2026 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission qualified the company's Offering Circular for a $75 million offering pursuant to Regulation A, the proceeds of which will be used to pursue additional strategic acquisitions. The Regulation A offering follows the company's 2018 Regulation A raise, through which TerraCycle US raised more than $19 million from approximately 6,300 investors who have received dividends totaling 22-24% of their invested capital; 2025 declared dividends will be paid in June 2026.

Investors can review the offering details and participate by visiting invest.terracycle.com.

For more information about TerraCycle US Inc. or to review the company's SEC filings, visit terracycle.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 18 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to eliminate the idea of waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and households, across a wide range of accessible programs and has raised millions for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 20 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Regulation A Disclaimer:

An offering statement regarding this offering has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which only means that the company may make sales of the securities described therein. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits, or verified the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You should read the offering circular before making any investment. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement here https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1714781/000110465926036635/tm2533875d3_253g2.htm or through invest.terracycle.com. This press release is intended for online distribution only. Any party republishing or reprinting this release must include the link above as an active, clickable hyperlink, and may not distribute this release through any medium where a clickable link cannot be provided (including print, broadcast, radio, or television).

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The [offering materials] may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management. When used in the offering materials, the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "drive," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Sue Kauffman

TerraCycle

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraCycle US Inc.