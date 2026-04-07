TerraCycle U.S. Announces $75 Million Regulation A Investment Offering Following One of the Top Regulation CF Crowdfunding Raises in the U.S. Last Year

KingsCrowd ranked the TerraCycle U.S. Regulation CF crowdfunding as one of the top-performing campaigns of 2025 after raising the $5 million maximum in less than 60 days.

$75 million Regulation A offering builds on years of strong operating performance, revenue growth, profit, and dividends.



Company enters this offering with a history of Regulation A investor dividends totaling 17–20% of invested capital, alongside sustained U.S. revenue growth and profitability.

TRENTON, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCycle US Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of TerraCycle, Inc., today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has qualified its offering statement for a $75 million offering pursuant to Regulation A. This offering follows the company's recently completed Regulation CF crowdfunding raise, which achieved the $5 million cap in less than 60 days and was recognized by independent industry analysis as one of the leading Regulation CF raises completed in 2025 .

"With our 2026 $75 million Regulation A offering, we're laying the foundation for TerraCycle US's profitable growth," said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle Inc., the parent company, and of TerraCycle US Inc. "The strong response to the recent Regulation CF reinforced our belief that investors recognize the strength of our business strategy. We're now building on that confidence as we look to expand through disciplined growth, strategic acquisitions, and scalable recycling solutions that advance our mission to eliminate waste."

That level of interest reflects a track record that predates the recent campaign. TerraCycle US's Regulation A strategy is grounded in its prior Regulation A raise. In its first Regulation A raise, launched in 2018, the company raised just over $19 million from approximately 6,300 investors, who have received 17–20% of their total invested capital through dividends paid each year. TerraCycle US has remained consistently profitable, growing its revenue by 75% over the last four years, from $24.7 million in 2020 to $43.1 million in 2024, while generating $19.3 million in gross profits in 2024. Since 2018, the company has completed three strategic acquisitions that expanded its operational capabilities and strengthened its market position.

The Regulation A offering is intended to provide TerraCycle US with a flexible, growth-oriented source of capital to support the next phase of the company's evolution as a disciplined, revenue and profit-driving business. Proceeds from the offering will be used to pursue additional strategic acquisitions. Together, these priorities reinforce TerraCycle US's long-term strategy of profitable growth, recurring revenue, and durable market leadership.

Founded in 2001, TerraCycle US has built that financial performance by developing and scaling recycling solutions for materials not typically accepted through curbside recycling services, covering hundreds of waste streams, from snack wrappers and coffee pods to cosmetics, pet food bags, and car seats. Earning over 125,000 media articles in the US, TerraCycle US has partnered with some of the biggest brands and retailers, including P&G, Nestle, and Walmart.

The TerraCycle, Inc. network of companies has collected and recycled more than 8 billion items otherwise destined for landfill or incineration, raised $20 million for schools, nonprofits, and charities worldwide, and won 200 industry awards, including TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and the Inc. 500 and 5000 list.

By building scalable recycling solutions for hard-to-recycle materials, TerraCycle US has translated a mission-driven model into a disciplined, revenue-generating business with a track record of profitability and growth. That operating foundation underpins the company's Regulation A strategy and provides the basis for expanding access to investment in TerraCycle US. Investors can review the offering details and participate by visiting invest.terracycle.com .

About TerraCycle US Inc.

TerraCycle US Inc. is the largest subsidiary of TerraCycle Inc., an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind solutions in recycling hard-to-recycle materials, recycled content, and reuse. Our mission is to eliminate the idea of waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. TerraCycle, Inc. engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and households, across a wide range of accessible programs and has raised millions for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 20 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle. Inc., and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit terracycle.com .

Regulation A Disclaimer:

An offering statement regarding this offering has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which only means that the company may make sales of the securities described therein. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits, or verified the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You should read the offering circular before making any investment. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement here https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1714781/000110465926036635/tm2533875d3_253g2.htm or through invest.terracycle.com . This press release is intended for online distribution only. Any party republishing or reprinting this release must include the link above as an active, clickable hyperlink, and may not distribute this release through any medium where a clickable link cannot be provided (including print, broadcast, radio, or television).

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The [offering materials] may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management. When used in the offering materials, the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "drive," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Sue Kauffman

TerraCycle

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraCycle US Inc.