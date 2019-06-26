TerraCycle US Inc. Issues First Ever Cash Dividend

TRENTON, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCycle US Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of TerraCycle, Inc., is pleased to announce that on May 31st, it issued an annual dividend totaling roughly $54,000 to shareholders of record as of January 9, 2019 that invested in the company's successful Regulation A capital raise. This is the first cash dividend paid to shareholders in the company's history.

TerraCycle's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $2.09 per share, which represents a yield of 2.09 percent. The Board of Directors approval of the total dividend represents twice the minimum company requirement.

"In the last seventeen months, since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission qualified our Regulation A offering, TerraCycle has experienced impressive growth and has established a strong financial footing built on a foundation of sustainable earnings," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "For first time in the history of the US company, we exceeded $20 million dollars in revenue and posted an after-tax profit of more than $1.1 million dollars. The payment of the dividend demonstrates our commitment to deliver value to our shareholders and the company's continued focus on future growth prospects."

TerraCycle US Inc. is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. It is a subsidiary of TerraCycle, Inc., which operates parallel national programs in 21 countries. In each country, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities and facilities to recycle products and packages, including pens, oral care, beauty care, coffee capsules, contact lenses, even cigarette butts and dirty diapers, all waste streams that would have otherwise ended up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and, on behalf of its clients, has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

