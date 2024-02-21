Terraform Labs Launches Warp Protocol v2, the Decentralized Automation Layer for Cosmos

The v2 Upgrade Includes New Account Management Features, a Revamped Fee Mechanism, and a New Primitive for Warp Job Executions

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terraform Labs PTE Ltd. (TFL), a leading software company specializing in blockchain technology, today announced the launch of a major upgrade to Warp Protocol , the decentralized automation layer for the Cosmos ecosystem that allows developers to create novel features and experiences for their users through cost-efficient, on-chain automation—no smart contract changes needed.

Warp v2 features improved account management, a revamped fee mechanism with a more dynamic and flexible fee calculation system, and switch statements for Warp job executions.

"Our team at TFL has been laser-focused on building and bringing best-in-class, cross-chain applications to market," said Chris Amani, CEO of Terraform Labs. "Warp v2 brings exciting new features and utility to developers in the Cosmos ecosystem. As we continue to build, we look forward to rolling out more additions and updates to TFL's cutting-edge suite of applications this year."

Warp enables developers to schedule future transactions, referred to as "jobs," by defining specific conditions based on on-chain data. When these conditions are met, anyone running a Warp keeper bot can execute the job and receive the rewards set for job execution by the job creator. Warp's flexible design opens up a wide range of possible use cases, such as automated liquidity management, trading strategies, efficient reward systems, fund migration, and more. Instead of modifying smart contract functionality to enable new automated features, developers can attract new users and capital simply by integrating Warp functionality into their front end, allowing their users to set their desired conditions and create Warp jobs.

The Warp Protocol v2 upgrade is TFL's latest expansion of its Web3 offerings. The Company recently announced its acquisition of Pulsar Finance , a leading cross-chain portfolio manager and data provider, and launched Station v3 , its cross-chain wallet enabling seamless multi-chain token swaps and sends, gas fee token top-ups, and advanced cross-chain transaction history.

About Terraform Labs

Established in 2018 and based in Singapore, Terraform Labs PTE Ltd. (TFL) is a leading software development company specializing in blockchain technology. Powered by a globally distributed workforce of experienced Web3 developers and crypto natives, TFL is one of the few companies to have developed an end-to-end Web3 experience, inclusive of a blockchain, wallet, block explorer, RPC solution, set of apps, and a suite of developer tools. Aiming to enable the next evolution of the Internet built on robust, decentralized economies, TFL serves as a core contributor to the Terra blockchain and is the creator of products and tools such as Alliance , Warp , and Enterprise .

