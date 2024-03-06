Terraform Labs Rolls Out Station v3 Dashboard

Upgrade to Cross-Chain Wallet Features Enhanced Staking, Governance, Portfolio Management

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terraform Labs Pte Ltd. (TFL), a leading software company specializing in blockchain technology, today announced the launch of a major update to Station , the company's cross-chain wallet, to bring enhanced staking, governance, and portfolio management to users.

"The launch of Station v3 Dashboard continues the momentum that TFL has been building," said Chris Amani, CEO of Terraform Labs. "Our talented and dedicated team has been hard at work quietly building best-in-class, cross-chain applications. We are planning to roll out more exciting updates and new applications that bring utility to users in the coming months."

New features integrated into Station v3 Dashboard include portfolio management powered by Pulsar Finance ; seamless cross-chain swaps powered by Skip Protocol , including the innovative fee token top-up feature introduced with Station v3 Extension; a streamlined staking interface, including Alliance staking , for supported chains; improved governance UX; and advanced cross-chain activity history, to understand cross-chain transaction history at a glance.

The launch of Station v3 Dashboard is TFL's latest expansion of its Web3 offerings. The company recently announced its acquisition of Pulsar Finance , a leading cross-chain portfolio manager and data provider, launched Station v3 Extension for Chrome and Edge, and released Warp Protocol v2 , the decentralized automation layer for Cosmos.

About Terraform Labs

Established in 2018 and based in Singapore, Terraform Labs Pte Ltd. (TFL) is a leading software development company specializing in blockchain technology. Powered by a globally distributed workforce of experienced Web3 developers and crypto natives, TFL is one of the few companies to have developed an end-to-end Web3 experience, inclusive of a blockchain, wallet, block explorer, RPC solution, set of apps, and a suite of developer tools. Aiming to enable the next evolution of the Internet built on robust, decentralized economies, TFL serves as a core contributor to the Terra blockchain and is the creator of products and tools such as Alliance , Station , Warp , and Enterprise .

