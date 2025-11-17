Terraformation Appoints Jad Daley as President to Help Triple Global Native Reforestation by 2030

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terraformation, a global leader in native and biodiverse forest restoration, today announced the appointment of Jad Daley as President—a new executive role designed to strengthen cross-sector partnerships and unlock the capital needed to scale high-integrity forest restoration around the world.

Daley, formerly President and CEO of American Forests, brings more than two decades of leadership in climate action, conservation strategy, and community-centered forest programs. His arrival comes as the world gathers in Belém, Brazil for COP30, where ecosystem restoration is emerging as a defining pathway for meeting global climate and biodiversity goals.

"The world doesn't need more good intentions — it needs execution at scale," said Yishan Wong, Founder and CEO of Terraformation. "Jad knows how to build real systems that work for real communities. He's led some of the most ambitious conservation efforts in the United States, and now he's joining us to help bring global reforestation to a level the world has never seen."

A Decisive Decade For Forests and Climate

New UNEP data makes the challenge unmistakable: the world must triple investments in forests by 2030 to stabilize the climate, reverse biodiversity loss, and unlock sustainable development pathways. Terraformation is committed to taking this even further by tripling native reforestation globally by the end of the decade.



As President, Daley will work closely with Wong and Terraformation's team to expand the organization's global partnerships, advance blended finance models, and accelerate native ecosystem restoration across the tropics. He will play a central role in Terraformation's support for countries such as Cameroon, where the company's Iroko Restoration Project is underway to restore over 14,000 hectares of degraded forest in the Congo Basin rainforest, delivering measurable climate, biodiversity, and community benefits.

"Terraformation's mission to reforest the world is both urgent and inspiring," Daley said. "I'm honored to join this remarkable team and help grow the partnerships and resources needed to deliver large-scale, lasting impact for the planet and the people who depend on it."

Scaling Partnerships, Innovation, and Impact for Nature

Before joining Terraformation, Daley led nationally recognized initiatives in forest-climate science, urban tree equity, and large-scale ecosystem restoration at American Forests. He previously served as Vice President for Conservation Programs at The Trust for Public Land, where he oversaw climate resilience and community-driven conservation efforts nationwide.

Daley will shape a strategy to accelerate Terraformation's work, leveraging his non-profit leadership to mobilize additional capital from philanthropic, public, and private sectors that can be used to build restoration capacity and scale community-led reforestation.

About Terraformation

Terraformation is a global leader in native, biodiverse forest restoration, working with partners on five continents to accelerate natural carbon removal and ecosystem recovery. Founded in Hawai'i, the organization provides end-to-end solutions — from seed banking and training to finance and technology — to restore forests that benefit local communities, biodiversity, and the global climate.

