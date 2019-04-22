Terraforming Mars Turmoil Tops 10,000 Backers in First 24 Hours; On Track to be the Biggest Kickstarter Expansion of the Year

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday of last week, the Kickstarter project for Terraforming Mars: Turmoil was launched by Stronghold Games in partnership with FryxGames. Support from the gaming community was strong from the beginning, the project funded in 15 minutes and thousands of people backing in the first few hours. Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours from the launch, this project had over 10,000 backers and is on pace to be the largest Kickstarter project of the year.

That should not come as a surprise; Terraforming Mars is the international best-selling game designed by Dr. Jacob Fryxelius that has been published over 25 different languages. Based on sound scientific principles and years of research, Terraforming Mars is a strategic game where players take on the role of corporations tasked with making Mars habitable over the course of many generations of colonization. Players are able to invest in various technologies to increase the planetary temperatures, sources of liquid water and oxygen levels.

Dr. Fryxelius was featured as the main speaker at the 2018 Mars Society for his work on Terraforming Mars, and the game was featured by National Geographic when Season 2 of their Mars series was announced. Terraforming Mars is a unique game – combining scientific principles, with strategic decisions and entertaining gameplay. It is easy to see why this game is sweeping the country and the world.

Turmoil is the fifth expansion for the 4th highest ranked game on BoardGameGeek.com. Not only does Turmoil bring with it new mechanisms, concepts, and themes of political intrigue but it also brings new player boards and a new card type that forces players to prepare for upcoming trouble. View the Kickstarter, which just crossed $750k, over 3700% funded in less than one week, and follow our daily progress on Kicktraq.

