Terrafugia, Inc. To Create 130 New U.S. Jobs

"Technology and innovation are at the core of Terrafugia, drawing in unique talent across departments. The recent jump in staff shows our commitment to breaking ground in the emerging flying car market," said Chris Jaran, CEO of Terrafugia. "One year ago, we had less than 20 employees. With Geely Holdings' leadership and innovation in the automotive space, we are able to build the team we need to meet on-time deliverables."

Terrafugia celebrates significant capacity expansion at its headquarters in Woburn, MA with positions in engineering, accounting, human resources, marketing and operations. The company also opened a new R&D division in Petaluma, CA where all new engineering designs and concepts are being created. Terrafugia predicts that a large portion of the expected growth will help the company bring the first practical flying car to market.

About Terrafugia, Inc.:

Terrafugia, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands. Terrafugia was founded in 2006 by five award-winning MIT graduates, with the mission of creating practical flying cars that enable a new dimension of personal freedom. Today, Terrafugia's team of experienced engineers, designers, certification experts, and business professionals combines aviation and automotive expertise in pursuit of a common vision to disrupt the transportation industry. Terrafugia's first product, the Transition®, will enter the market in 2019. Terrafugia's next generation concept is the TF-2, a VTOL aircraft for cargo and passenger loads. To learn more please visit, www.terrafugia.com.

