TerrainHopper USA Joins IRON WILL Network as Corporate Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WagTree announced that TerrainHopper USA has joined the IRON WILL Network as a corporate partner. TerrainHopper USA manufacturers the TerrainHopper, which is the ultimate electric off-road mobility device that enables those with mobility impairments to go beyond the pavement. As part of the partnership, TerrainHopper USA will be supporting the President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) campaign. The goal is to improve the mental health of those who are mobility impaired by providing them with the ability to get outside and experience all that nature has to offer.

TerrainHopper is an electrically powered off-road mobility device that enables those with mobility impairments to go beyond the pavement. Designed to be driven with either handlebar/throttle controls or with joystick controls, the TerrainHopper is ideal for hunting, fishing, hiking, a walk on the beach, or working on a farm. This Other Power-Driven Mobility Device (OPDMD) opens up a world of adventure and opportunity to those with mobility impairments. Just go! www.terrainhopperusa.com

"We're beyond thrilled to have TerrainHopper USA join the IRON WILL Network," said Judy Diethelm, co-founder, and partner at WagTree. "We want to provide those with mobility impairments the opportunity to experience the great outdoors with their friends and family. The freedom that comes with a TerrainHopper is unmatched and is one more step in helping our deserving active-duty military, veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, and their families with mental health."

As part of their partnership, TerrainHopper USA has pledged to launch the Hoppers for Heroes program in 2021 with the goal of helping as many mobility impaired individuals as possible, experience the great outdoors. More information forthcoming on this program. Additionally, TerrainHopper will be featured on the IRON WILL Network HUB and throughout IRON WILL Network social channels.

"TerrainHopper USA is excited to be part of the IRON WILL network," said Todd Lemay, President of TerrainHopper USA. "For those who have a mobility impairment and are unable to participate in most outdoor activities, the TerrainHopper is life changing for both them and their families. Our new Hoppers for Heroes initiative will focus on providing TerrainHoppers to organizations who serve veterans, first responders and other everyday heroes. By providing physically challenged individuals with the equipment needed to participate in outdoor activities with friends and family, we are improving lives and having a positive impact on mental wellbeing."

With the support of TerrainHopper USA, and others, the IRON WILL Network strives to raise awareness and monies for charities focused on suicide prevention and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) awareness. This is a public-private partnership that includes collaboration with community organizations, Federal and State agencies, sports, and entertainment channels, as well as other public and private institutions. To become a part of the IRON WILL Network, please contact WagTree: [email protected].

For more information about the IRON WILL Network, text 'IRONWILL' to 55741 (US ONLY) to receive the IRON WILL HUB or visit https://ironwill.ihubapp.org .

*If you are a veteran or someone who knows a veteran that needs help, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255.

