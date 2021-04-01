TerraLithium Receives Affirmation of Patents for Foundational Lithium Production Processes and Technologies

HOUSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued two decisions on March 15, 2021, affirming the validity of TerraLithium, LLC's twenty-eight patent claims. This follows five previous Board decisions in 2020 that affirmed patents associated with TerraLithium's lithium extraction technology.

TerraLithium's patent portfolio covers core technologies for extracting lithium from brine sources—an approach increasingly recognized as critical for expanding lithium production opportunities in the United States, including in California where the Lithium Valley Commission was recently established to explore lithium recovery from Salton Sea geothermal brines.

"We're gratified the Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld our patents," said TerraLithium Chairman Marvin Odum. "With our strong intellectual property, technology, and know-how, we are open to partner with domestic and international developers who share our vision of responsible lithium production."

A partnership between All-American Lithium and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), TerraLithium is striving to supply ultra-high purity lithium hydroxide to the growing Li-ion battery market. To produce ultra-high purity lithium hydroxide, TerraLithium combines two of their numerous patented technologies: Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), which can extract trace lithium from waste brines, and direct lithium hydroxide conversion. The result is a cost effective and more responsible lithium hydroxide production approach that's easier on the land and natural resources.

About TerraLithium

TerraLithium is a joint venture between All-American Lithium and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental. TerraLithium provides a technology platform for extracting lithium from geothermal and other brines to produce ultra-pure battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate—a more responsible way to source ultra-pure lithium. For more information visit terralithium.com.

Contact

Eric Moses

(713) 497-2017

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraLithium

Related Links

https://www.terralithium.com

