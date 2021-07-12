Terralogic Solutions Inc. Pens Key Investment Deal with Microsoft Focused Technology Company Tridius Technologies

Matthew Ramsey, CEO at Tridius said, "We believe our future growth opportunities are immense and Terralogic's investment in Tridius is evidence of our focus and execution in the fast-growing segment of Microsoft cloud services and application development. We look forward to our partnership with Terralogic as they support our aggressive organic growth and add-on acquisition strategy."

Renil Komitla, CEO at Terralogic added," Terralogic is excited about our investment in Tridius because of their extensive market and industry experience, human capital resources and track record of delivering desired outcomes for clients through the adoption of Microsoft cloud services."

David Clark, CTO at Tridius stated, "We have a unique opportunity to capture Microsoft cloud services market share as clients prioritize modernizing platforms that enable them to be more agile, improve their business performance and provide more relevant and engaging experiences for their customers. Our relationship with Terralogic will help us address client needs with greater scale and velocity."

About Tridius

Tridius is a Microsoft Gold Partner across multiple technology categories. Founded by experienced technology leaders with proven track records leading diverse technology companies, Tridius delivers Microsoft cloud services, application development solutions and managed services with a team of high-capacity technologists, cloud architects and business strategists that provide real value to clients all over the world. For more information please visit www.tridius.co

About Terralogic

Founded in 2008 and based in San Jose, California, Terralogic is an award-winning 1000+ strong 360-degree technology solution provider with a global team that spans across the United States, India and Vietnam. Offering services like design, development, cloud, cybersecurity and IT services they also have key partnerships with companies such as Nutanix, Citrix, Dell, Fortinet, and Cisco. For more information please visit www.terralogic.com

SOURCE Tridius Technologies

Related Links

https://www.tridius.co

