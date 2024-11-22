TerraMaster Black Friday Offers Up to 25% OFF on NAS

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 21 to December 2, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are on! During the promotion period, TerraMaster is offering unprecedented discounts: most products will be available at 20% off, with some NAS models offering discounts of up to 25%. Don't miss this excellent opportunity to upgrade your data backup devices!

TerraMaster Black Friday Deals TerraMaster F6-424 Max NAS

8-Bay SSD NAS in the Palm of Your Hand F8 SSD Plus

Features an Intel 8-core, 8-thread CPU, supports 4K hardware decoding, and comes equipped with 16GB DDR5 and a 10GbE Ethernet port. It is the most powerful 8-bay NAS in the industry and also the smallest in size.

6-Bay Intel i5 10-Core 12-Thread 10GbE NAS F6-424 Max

Equipped with dual 10GbE Ethernet ports which can be aggregated to the bandwidth of 20GbE, achieving an impressive download speed of 2090MB/s. Features three USB 3.2 10Gbps high-speed ports, supporting connections to external hard drives, disk array cabinets, and other storage devices.

4-Bay Intel i3 8-Core CPU 16GB DDR5 Hybrid NAS F4-424 Pro

Adopts the Intel 12th Generation CPU Alder Lake N95, 8GB DDR5 memory, two 2.5GB network ports, two M.2 NVMe sockets, and adds a USB Type-C host interface and a USB Type A interface, achieving a 40% improvement compared to the previous generation.

4-Bay NAS for Personal Cloud Storage F4-210

Ideal NAS for creating personal private cloud and home multimedia center.

Centralized storage and backup of photos, videos, and documents for family, ensuring data security.

Short Depth 4-Bay Intel 4-core Rackmount NAS U4-423

With dual 2.5GbE interfaces which provides a network bandwidth up to 5 Gb via link aggregation and up to 88TB storage. TerraMaster U4-423 adopts 1U rackmount case with a depth of only 360mm (14.17 inches).

9-Bay 10Gb Integrated Backup Server T9-450

Efficiently consolidate and back up company data to enhance work efficiency and ensure business continuity, adding an extra layer of security to your enterprise data with BBS Business Backup Suite.

5-Bay 40Gb Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage D5 Thunderbolt 3

Offering up to 120TB large capacity and 1,035 MB/s high-speed transfer, it supports seamless

4K video editing, ensuring no lag in creative process.

6-Bay 10Gb USB3.2 Enclosure D6-320

The industry first hybrid USB disk array can accommodate multiple SATA HDD/SSD and NVMe M.2 SSD, while having the ultra-large capacity of HDD and the high-speed performance of M.2 SSD! Free TPC Backupper backup software.

