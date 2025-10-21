TerraMaster F4-425 Plus and F2-425 Plus Debut: Intel N150 Hybrid NAS with Dual 5GbE, AI Privacy Protection, and Up to 144TB Expandable Storage

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster proudly launches the F4-425 Plus and F2-425 Plus series, two hybrid Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices designed for tech enthusiasts, small businesses, and home users. The F4-425 Plus features a pioneering 3+4 bay design, while the F2-425 Plus offers a 3+2 bay configuration for entry-level expansion. Both are equipped with dual 5GbE high-speed networking, three M.2 SSD slots, AI-driven privacy protection, and hybrid storage capacities of up to 144TB/84TB. These two products set a new benchmark in the NAS market with outstanding performance, top-tier security, and versatile applications.

Powerful Performance and Scalability

The F4-425 Plus and F2-425 Plus are powered by Intel N150 quad-core processor (up to 3.6 GHz), 16GB/8GB DDR5 memory, and dual 5GbE network interfaces, achieving transfer speeds of up to 1010 MB/s to handle high-demand data processing with ease. Both models feature an innovative design with three M.2 SSD slots (up to 8TB each), allowing M.2 SSDs to serve as high-speed cache or independent storage pools.

Superior Drive Compatibility and Collaborative Innovation

TerraMaster embraces an open collaboration philosophy, partnering with leading drive manufacturers like Western Digital and Seagate to create a robust storage ecosystem. As a market leader, TerraMaster conducts compatibility testing with over 50 mainstream drive models to ensure performance and stability, delivering a reliable user experience.

Tailored Solutions for Every User

The F4-425 Plus and F2-425 Plus offer high-performance hardware and flexible customization for tech enthusiasts, unlocking creative potential.

Virtualization and Downloads: Integrated Docker Compose and Portainer support thousands of containerized applications, while VirtualBox enables multiple virtual machines.

Smart Operating System: TOS 6 offers an intuitive interface with multi-language support, dynamic themes, and one-click optimization for ease of use and reliability.

Seamless Cloud Integration: CloudSync supports one-way or two-way backups with bandwidth limits and version history.

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand focused on innovative storage solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and user-friendly design, TerraMaster delivers cutting-edge NAS and DAS products to meet diverse storage needs.

SOURCE TerraMaster