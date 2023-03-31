TerraMaster Launches 6-bay D6-320 with USB3.2 10Gbps Storage Expansion Device for PC and NAS

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently released new model of D6-320 6-bay external hard disk enclosure with USB3.2 Gen2 protocol, providing a 10Gbps data transmission bandwidth, and D6-320 supports up to 132TB (22TB x 6) storage space, which perfectly meet the professional requirement for speed and storage space at the same time.

TerraMaster D6-320 Key Features

TerraMaster NAS TerraMaster D6-320 Storage Space Expansion TerraMaster D6-320 USB3.2 Gen2

High Speed

Adopt the USB3.2 Gen2 protocol, D6-320 provides a 10Gbps data transmission bandwidth, with the actual read/write speed up to 1,030MB/s when 6 hard drives are installed (WD Red 8TB x 6 simultaneously read/write); with only one hard disk installed, the read speed could reach 510MB/s (WD Red 1TB SSD x 1).

Highly Compatible Interface

D6-320 is equipped with a USB Type-C interface and a USB typeC-type C cable (1 meter in length), and could be compatible with a variety of computer interfaces: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2/USB4 /Thunderbolt 3/Thunderbolt 4 (to connect it to the USB type-C interface on your computer, you need to purchase another USB type C-type C cable).

Super-large Storage Space

D6-320 supports 6*22TB large-capacity hard disk, which can add more available storage space (up to 132TB) for Windows, Mac and Linux computers.

Expansion of TNAS Storage Space

Mode 1: Expand TNAS storage space in the form of a storage pool.

You can configure the D6-320 as a RAID configuration storage pool through the TNAS USB interface to expand the TNAS space in the form of an independent storage pool.

Mode 2: Expand TNAS storage space as an external disk

You can treat each hard disk in the D6-320 as an independent disk space, and expand the TNAS storage space in the form of a single independent disk space. For example, if you install 6 hard drives, you will see 6 independent storage spaces.

Small and Compact Design

Through structural optimization, the space occupation is greatly reduced. Meanwhile, D6-320 is designed as vertical and horizontal types to better meet the requirements of small commercial clients with limited space.

For more information, please visit the product links below:

TerraMaster D6-320:

https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/homesoho-das/d6-320.html

Amazon Link with the Price MSRP: $299.99

US: https://amz.run/6Wbw

UK: https://amz.run/6Wc5

DE: https://amz.run/6WpP

JP: https://amz.run/6Wbx

FR: https://amz.run/6XFA

IT：https://amz.run/6WpQ

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3wKrjmr

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3dMXGIK

Contact:

Mike Lee

+86 755 81798272

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster