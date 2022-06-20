TerraMaster Launches T6-423 6-bay High Performance NAS with New TOS 5

TOS 5 operating system introduces over 50 new features and 600 improvements

SHENZHEN, China, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, specialized in innovative storage products, has announced its latest T6-423 NAS device, a compact 6-bay high performance NAS for SMB users with demanding high-load assignments, and multiple business-level backup solutions that minimize the risk of data loss. The T6-423 features an upgraded quad-core CPU and faster Ethernet versus the previous generation.

Excellent Performance

T6-423 is equipped with two 2.5 GbE interfaces that can be link aggregated for faster networking performance, providing a cost-effective solution for multi-user and highly demanding concurrent file access. Network data transmission speeds can reach up to 283 MB/s (Seagate IronWolf 18TB x 6, RAID 0).

Upgraded Hardware

T6-423 uses an Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 quad-core processor with peak speeds up to 2.9 GHz. The highly efficient 10nm chip offers AES-NI hardware encryption, assuring data security without device slowdown. An internal M.2 slot accepts PCI-Express NVME SSDs (2280) for cache acceleration. To meet all SMB software needs, the internal memory can be extended up to 32 GB.

New TOS 5 Extends TerraMaster's Industry-leading Capabilities

The latest TOS 5 operating system with a stylish design and user-friendly interface that brings over 50 new features, applications, and 600 improvements. TerraMaster's unique applications include TRAID, TFM Backup, TFSS, TerraSync, Terra Photo, which together bring prosumers and businesses experience improvements, greater coworking effectiveness and user convenience.

System Isolation Mode

TOS 5 unique security isolation mode completely isolates your TNAS device from the external network through network isolation, digital signature, and file format restriction.

Support of the WORM File System

WORM File System provides data protection for up to 70 years, perfect for sensitive data.

Simplified Backup Solution

TOS 5 features a simplified and unified backup solution. All backup options are now in a single portal.

Multiple Client Sync with TerraSync

TerraSync realizes data synchronization between multiple users and multiple devices. It creates efficient data sharing making collaborations easier and faster.

TNAS Mobile 5

To adapt to TOS 5, TerraMaster also launches TNAS Mobile 5 featuring an optimized user interface and new features. TNAS Mobile 5 makes remote access and management of your TNAS easier.

MSRP and Availability

The TerraMaster T6-423 is available in the Amazon, Amazon UK, and Amazon De for $699.99 MSRP.

Discover more about the TerraMaster T6-423: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/smallmedium-businesses-nas/t6-423.html

Read more about the new TOS 5: https://www.terra-master.com/global/tos5

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage, direct attached storage and thunderbolt 3 storage that have become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as small and medium businesses and home users. For more information, please visit: https://www.terra-master.com

