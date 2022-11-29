TerraMaster Presents New Storage Solutions for 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, presents its line-up of new storage solutions for 2022. The new storage solutions which are faster, more efficient, and more secured, aim to meet the needs of a wide range of users, meeting different budget and performance needs.

New Products This 2022

TerraMaster 223 Series: Home Multimedia NAS

equipped with Intel Celeron N4505 dual-core processor and two 2.5G Ethernet ports, supporting up to 32GB of dual-channel memory. They support Emby and Plex media servers, compatible with uPnP/DLNA protocols, and can stream video to a variety of multimedia devices. Online, users can easily access, manage and share NAS files, making it an ideal NAS for creating personal private cloud and home multimedia center.

TerraMaster F2-423 and F4-423: Cost-Effective 2.5GbE NAS Solutions

offer excellent performance at affordable price. Equipped with Intel quad-core processors and two 2.5GbE LAN ports which can achieve up to 5Gb network bandwidth via aggregation. They also support TRAID flexible array, 4K video decoding, multiple backup solutions, professional virtual applications and rich enterprise applications to meet the growing business needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.

TerraMaster T6-423, T9-423 and T12-423: Compact NAS for Growing Businesses

They are desktop compact NAS designed for SMB users who require a high-performance storage solution. Equipped with Intel N5105/N5095 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and 4GB (T6-423) / 8GB (T9-423 and T12-423) DDR4 memory, it also has M.2 slot for NVMe SSD to enable SSD cache acceleration for better performance. Small, quiet and rich backup and synchronization solutions make work easier and faster.

TerraMaster D8-332, D16-Thunderbolt 3: High-speed Thunderbolt 3 Storage for 4K and 8K Video

Equipped with the latest dedicated RAID chips and dual Thunderbolt 3 40Gbps interfaces, D8-332 and D16 Thunderbolt 3 can handle heavy workloads and stream, display and edit 4K/8K video smoothly in real-time. It supports up to 160/320 TB storage capacity and can be daisy-chained with other Thunderbolt 3 storage devices, supporting up to a massive 800TB /1PB storage, which are ideally suited for the most demanding applications, including 4K video editing, as well as seamless 4K streaming.

