TerraMaster Updated Brand New TOS 5 Operation System

SHENZHEN, China, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, updates the new TerraMaster NAS operation system (TOS 5) which is better, faster, safer and more polished compared to the previous version.

The new TerraMaster TOS 5 Beta is released for global open test on 8.March, 2022.

New TOS 5 Operation System Features

Brand New Log Center

Every company demands high-reliability storage. IT administrators need to know the execution status of the system and various services to rapidly diagnose abnormalities and quickly eliminate faults, ensuring the continuous running of the business. The new log center comprehensively collects system and service logs according to your business needs. The log receiving function can use your TNAS as a log server to receive logs from other devices, saving on IT investment costs.

Terra Search

It is a flexible and powerful file content search tool that can help you quickly find file content that matches keywords from a large number of diverse file types. This improves efficiency when searching books, documents, files, and legal documents. Supported file types for searching include office files, pdf, photos, and music.

Login OTP Two-Factor Authentication

Regardless of whether your TNAS device is online, use the dynamic One-Time Password (OTP) randomly generated by TNAS mobile to perform login secondary verification and effectively prevent user passwords from being hacked. No communication is generated in the password generation process, ensuring that the password cannot be intercepted in the communication channel, which fully guarantees login authentication security.

TRAID

By optimizing the traditional RAID mode, TerraMaster RAID (TRAID) gives you flexible disk array configuration, flexible online migration, capacity expansion, and redundancy policies. As well as improving disk space utilization, it also provides solutions and security protection for storage space changes caused by new business requirements.

Comprehensive Disaster Recovery Policies and Solutions

Reduce complexity and embrace simplicity. All backup needs can be completed through a single portal, providing one-stop backup solutions including Central Backup, TerraSync, Duple Backup, Snapshot, USB Copy, CloudSync, and other comprehensive backup tools. This meets your clients' disaster recovery and restoration requirements, as well as backup policies and destinations.

