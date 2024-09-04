Terramor Outdoor Resort Bar Harbor Awarded SITES Gold Certification for Achievement in Landscape Sustainability

Terramor Outdoor Resort honored for its commitment to sustainability, community collaboration, and landscape design, being the first outdoor resort/glamping resort to achieve certification.

BAR HARBOR, Maine, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terramor Outdoor Resort Bar Harbor is proud to announce the achievement of Gold-level certification under the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES) rating system. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), which also administers the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system, SITES promotes sustainable and resilient landscape development to enhance sustainability, implement green infrastructure strategies and improve resilience. Notably, Terramor is the first SITES-certified outdoor resort/glamping resort, and the first project in the U.S. to achieve certification through the Existing Landscapes pilot program.

Opened in 2020, Terramor Outdoor Resort Bar Harbor is a thoughtful retreat committed to authentic, sustainable experiences in nature. Situated at the gateway to Acadia National Park, the Terramor experience blends the romance of a camping adventure with the amenities of an elevated getaway. The land on which Terramor resides had been a traditional campground for decades. Renovations to the former campground included removing 40 camping spaces and planting 1,000 trees to revitalize the site. Through meticulous planning and execution of various green initiatives, the resort not only enhances its environmental footprint, but also reaps significant economic and social benefits.

"The name 'Terramor' combines the words 'Terra' (earth) and 'amor' (love), and since day one, our resort has worked to create a space that lives up to that ideal," said Toby O'Rourke, President & CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) which owns and operates Terramor. "We're extremely proud to be the first outdoor resort to have earned this SITES for Existing Landscapes certification, demonstrating that eco-friendliness, luxury and the great outdoors can all be blended seamlessly."

Here is an outline of the strategies implemented by Terramor to achieve the SITES certification:

Over 90% of the vegetation on-site is comprised of native plants, which eliminated the need for permanent irrigation and reduced potable water use and utility costs. KOA and Terramor work closely with a professional team of arborists to identify, preserve and protect on-site native species such as Black Cherry, Sugar Maple, Pine, Spruce, Cedar, Downy Serviceberry, Hazel Alder , Bayberry, Blueberry, Gooseberry, Paper Birch, and Winterberry. 100% of vegetation trimmings remain on-site for use as compost and mulch and fallen trees are used for firewood.

Terramor's elevated glamping experience includes offerings for guests of all ages and ability levels. The site offers nature trails for exploring and Terramor has partnered with GRIT Freedom Chair to provide an All-Terrain Wheelchair complementary to guests as part of their gear lending program.

Terramor has also reduced its plastic usage by eliminating all plastic bottles from the gift store, adding a water refill station inside the lodge, and only selling boxed water. To reduce traffic in the area, Terramor is a scheduled stop for the Island Explorer, a free shuttle bus on the island providing rides for guests and employees to travel to nearby destinations and services, Terramor also installed an EV charging station and bike racks throughout the property.

"SITES certification recognizes best practices in sustainable landscape design, development and management, and Terramor Outdoor Resort is a notable example of implementing these practices within an existing landscape," said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI. "Through their SITES Gold certification, KOA is showing its commitment to protecting the natural spaces it manages and bringing sustainability to the forefront of its operations."

The SITES Gold certification at Terramor Outdoor Resort is a testament to KOA's overarching commitment to sustainability, which is further exemplified by the recent LEED Gold certification of the company's new headquarters. As the leading network of privately owned campgrounds in North America, KOA is dedicated to setting a new standard in the outdoor hospitality industry by integrating sustainable practices not only in its operations but also in the design and development of the campground environments. By prioritizing green infrastructure and fostering a deep connection with the natural world, KOA continues to elevate the standard for eco-friendly travel experiences.

The SITES Gold certification underscores Terramor's commitment to sustainability and its "Rooted Here" philosophy, which highlights a deep connection to the local landscape and community, celebrating its unique sense of place on Mount Desert Island. By integrating the destination's natural beauty with locally sourced products and artisanal experiences, Terramor creates an environment that allows guests to foster meaningful connections with the outdoors and each other. This foundational approach ensures that every guest enjoys a harmonious blend of nature and comfort, bringing Terramor's vision of a sustainable, immersive, and connected resort experience to life.

